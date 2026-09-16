In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Camila Cabello shares the full-circle moment behind her perfume campaign, how she’s repairing her hair after going platinum blond, and the travel beauty hack she never skips.

There are certain rites of passage that come with being a pop girl: the experimental album, the blond era, and the very glamorous perfume campaign. Camila Cabello has officially completed the trifecta.

As the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s new Freedom Eau De Parfum — its first women’s fragrance in more than a decade — Cabello is stepping into a role once occupied by her own pop icons. “I remember seeing Beyoncé’s commercial for her Tommy Hilfiger perfume when I was younger,” the 29-year-old singer tells me over Zoom, laughing. “Now, that’s going to be me.”

Call it good timing, but everything seems to be aligning for Cabello this summer. Two years after releasing C,XOXO, the album has found a second life this summer — a pretty dramatic reversal for a project that, upon its release, a lot of people simply didn’t know what to make of.

It was a sharp break from the glossy pop sound of her earlier hits like “Havana” and “Señorita”: made more for the club than the radio, dipping into hyperpop territory, with a platinum-blond transformation to match. Now, as the album finally gets its victory lap, Cabello already has another one in the works — and naturally, a new look to go with it.

Gordon von Steiner for Tommy Hilfiger “Depending on the album, depending on where I’m at in life, my beauty look changes,” Cabello says. “I’m definitely more in a low-lift, natural era right now.” So, does that mean her next album will sound a little more stripped-back, too? “That I won’t say,” she says, laughing. But after bleaching her hair — a look that required constant upkeep and, she says, looked best with full glam — one thing is certain: She’s ready for her beauty routine to do more of the work for her. That means giving her hair a break from the heat, perfecting her slick-back, and getting really into lash lifts. (“They’re so worth it.”) Ahead, Cabello shares the products behind her new era, from the lip oil that’s become an everyday staple to the sheet masks she never boards a flight without.

Her Everyday Scent Freedom Eau de Parfum Tommy Hilfiger $69 See On Tommy Hilfiger “I wear this perfume every time I go out. It smells fresh and sweet, but not too sweet. It’s soft and elegant, but not too serious. I feel like you could wear it to lunch with friends and also to dinner. I love it because it’s so versatile.”

Her In-Flight Essential Biodance Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask Sephora $5 See On Sephora “Doing a face mask on the plane is such a good skin hack. My skin is on the drier side, so I always try to do one when I fly. I really like the Biodance collagen mask and the Peter Thomas Roth eye masks, the gold ones. I’m a big mask girl.”

Her Trusty Lip Product Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil Sephora $28 See On Sephora “This lip oil is so hydrating, and it’s not sticky at all. I’m always a lip oil girl because I don’t like the stickiness of gloss.”

Her Hair Repair Hero K18 Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Sephora $29 See On Sephora “I get the small bottles of this mask, and it’s so good. I really notice a big difference when I use it. I went platinum blond last year, and that was definitely hard on my hair. I’m trying to bring her back.”

Her Makeup Must-Have Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo Sephora $40 See On Sephora “I’ve been using the Patrick Ta blush duo a lot lately. I go for the mauve shade [She Goes to the Gym]. I do the cream first, then layer the powder on top. I also really like the Mary Phillips Underpainting palette. It has concealer, contour, and color corrector.”