Carlacia Grant Shares The $19 SPF That Makes Her Skin Glow

Although she’s become synonymous with her free-spirited, loyal, and witty character Cleo on Netflix’s hit series Outer Banks, Carlacia Grant is just as worthy of our obsession IRL. She always understands the assignment, whether she’s in full-glam on a red carpet or whipping up delicious dishes at home. Beyond her cooking skills, her fans and co-stars can’t help but be fascinated by how glowy her skin always appears. In a recent video, fellow Outer Banks actress Madison Bailey was asked to name something she was jealous of about a castmate, and her answer for Grant seemed like a no-brainer: “Carlacia has perfect skin,” Bailey says. “It’s unreal. I’ve never seen a blemish on [her] face.”

For those who’ve been eagerly waiting for Grant to drop the routine, your wait is officially over. Grant gave Bustle an intimate look into her go-to daily skin care regimen and the products she counts on for keeping her skin looking luminous, whether she’s on the road or filming. Keep scrolling to see her full seven-step routine.

Step 1 La Mousse Off/On Foaming Cleanser Sephora $52 See On Sephora Grant’s routine begins, as most skin care practices do, with a face wash. Her product of choice is Dior’s La Mousse Off/On Foaming Cleanser, a gentle wash that removes impurities while promoting smooth and hydrated skin. “It’ so good,” she says. After mixing the product with water, she rubs the creamy formula onto her face before washing it off.

Step 2 Danucera Master Mask Shop Rescue Spa $115 See On Shop Rescue Spa Before moving on to lotions and serums, Grant reaches for the Danucera Master Mask. With ingredients like sunflower seed oil, kombucha extract, and rice milk protein, this mask strengthens the skin’s barrier, improves elasticity, and shrinks pore size. She lets this sit for 20 minutes and then pats her skin dry with a towel post-rinse.

Step 3 Lancôme Absolue The Serum Sephora $280 See On Sephora The third step of Grant’s routine is applying the luxurious Lancôme Absolue Serum — a luxurious product meant to increase skin renewal and firmness — to the high points of her face, massaging the formula into her skin. “Perfecto,” she says as she finishes.

Step 4 OLEHENRIKSEN Hydrabarrier Nourishing Peptide Face Oil Sephora $58 See On Sephora Post-serum, Grant finished with Olehenriksen’s Hydrabarrier Nourishing Peptide Face Oil. This lightweight formula works to lock in moisture and visibly improves the skin’s texture. “Make sure you get the neck, so it’ll give you a good shine,” she says.

Step 5 Révolve Contouring Massage Roller Révive $150 See On Révive As a form of face sculpting, Grant always keeps the RéVive Révolve Contouring Massage Roller on deck. For extra de-puffing, she makes sure that the metal tool is chilled.

Step 6 Agua Fresca Thirst Quenching Gel-Crème Moisturizer Dezi Skin $46 See On Dezi Skin For added hydration, Grant spreads a couple of pumps of Dezi Skin’s Agua Fresca Thirst Quenching Gel Crème Moisturizer all over her face. With a gel base, the lotion feels refreshing without sacrificing the skin’s moisture barrier.