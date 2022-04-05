I Tried The Gold Sculpting Wand Hailey Bieber Loves — & Now I’m Obsessed

As someone prone to facial puffiness, I find it my duty to review devices that claim to de-puff and ease inflammation — especially those as popular, and pricey, as the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar (it’s a humble $195). In this case, however, I tested this fancy product by mere coincidence, courtesy of a former sufferer of the puffy face plague: my skin care-obsessed grandma (“My face was puffy until I was 60,” she insists).

I had just flown home to Los Angeles with no intention of testing products, but my face had other plans: I looked, and felt, puffier than ever, thanks to swelling from the flight. Plus, I had forgotten to pack my jade roller, which was the only device that actually eased my facial inflammation up until that point. Desperate to de-puff, I asked if my grandma had a jade roller I could use. She didn’t, but she did have the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Wand, suggesting I keep it (and unknowingly cementing my obsession with sculpting wands forevermore). Initially, I was starstruck: I’d only seen the 24-karat gold device in celebrity shelfies and beauty routines, like that of Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston. And now, I had a chance to see if it was worth the hype...and hopefully cure my puffy face while I was at it. Read on for my honest thoughts.

What Is Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar?

If you separate the Jillian Dempsey bar from the fact that it’s 24-karat gold and adored by A-listers, it’s really just another tool inspired by the centuries-old Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) gua sha tool. But that’s not to say it doesn’t work; in fact, it’s the contrary. According to dermatologists, most forms of facial massage really do help the skin, regardless of which tool you use. “Facial massage can reduce [facial] swelling by aiding the processing of lymphatic drainage, and helping to relax tense facial muscles,” Dr. Brendan Camp, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, tells Bustle, clarifying that as a result, this improves the appearance of the neck and face skin.

How Does It Work?

The Jilliian Dempsey wand also vibrates, which is especially advantageous when it comes to massaging the face. “Vibrating sculpting tools may provide a more robust facial massage than devices that don’t,” Camp continues, also pointing to its ability to promote lymphatic drainage. Basically, the vibration boosts circulation, and the effects of the massage, even more. And it produces results quickly; my face is noticeably more sculpted-looking within a few minutes.

Do I think it works this well because it’s made of gold? No: I think the T-bone shape, easy-to-hold handle, and massage-boosting vibration are what makes this wand my facial massage soulmate (plus, the fact that it was free). I actually think the comfortable handle is my favorite apart, as it allows me to navigate and glide across my face sans hand soreness — which is unfortunately common with other massagers — so I can successfully tend to every single section in need of TLC.

My Skin

I’ve spent years cycling through jade rollers, ice rollers, gua sha, and countless other facial tools, and know that they work: I remain a firm believer in the power of facial massage, and devout fan of any and all devices that simplify the process. But today, I can confidently say that after six weeks of consistent use, the Jillian Dempsey gold bar is hands down the most beneficial for easing facial inflammation in particular. The wand has made a huge difference in my face and skin, and has since earned itself VIP status in my morning, and occasional afternoon, routines.

It all started that especially puffy day in LA, when my face transformed back into its natural, un-puffy state after massaging for 20 minutes. Since then, I’ve used the wand every morning (unless I’m running low on time), massaging my face for five to 15 minutes after applying serum. This not only helps to alleviate any inflammation that forms overnight, but pushes my skin care products further into my skin, magnifying their effects.

Worth It?

That said, I do believe that most similarly-shaped tools would produce the comparable results, such as the significantly less pricey SkinGym T-Bar Roller and/or Amazon options. I just so happened to get my hands on the Jillian Dempsey version specifically— and then fall in love.

Final Verdict

Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar is the first facial massaging tool that’s successfully combatted my facial inflammation, rapidly de-puffing my face without irritating my sensitive skin. It’s easy to use, comfortable to hold, and small and light enough to pack in your bag for facial massage on-the-go. I simply can’t imagine my morning skin care routine without this sculpting bar anymore, because it not only helps to de-puff my face, but has become a daily self-care ritual. I feel like I’m giving myself a fancy facial for the 10 minutes a day I used this product — and that’s something everyone deserves. Thanks, Grandma!

