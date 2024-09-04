Today, Glow Recipe has released the Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum, meant to diminish acne spots, promote level skin, eliminate fine lines, unclog pores, and address discoloration. For so long, fans of the brand had been leaving comments and posts pleading for an acne-focused product — so, of course, Glow Recipe delivered.

If you’re a skin care obsessive, there’s no way that you’ve missed out on Glow Recipe’s iconic product lineup. The buzzy skin care brand has been become a beauty community fave and a mainstay on every beauty editor’s recommendation list. Known for their fruit-themed formulas, the company went viral with their first launch, the Watermelon Glow Sleeping mask (it had a 20,000 person waitlist), in 2017. Ever since then, it’s continued to raise the bar by dropping other fan favorites, like the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops and Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner. Now, the brand is addressing a long-time community request: a gentle serum to help with acne.

At $48 and with a blend of clarifying and resurfacing ingredients, the Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum might become the only acne solution you need in your routine. But with so many acne product on the market, you might be wondering if this is actually worth the buy. Luckily, Bustle editors were given a sneak preview and are here to share the honest truth.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the ingredients and results — keep reading before you add to cart.

Fast Facts

Price: $48

$48 Best for: Smoothing texture and discoloration for clear and even skin

Smoothing texture and discoloration for clear and even skin Editor’s Rating: 5/5

5/5 Pros: Light feel, sinks in instantly, feels refreshing

Light feel, sinks in instantly, feels refreshing Cons: Scent can be overpowering for some

The Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum

The Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum is joining the brand’s fruit-forward serum collection and, like its serum sisters, features a powerful fruit high in antioxidants (in this case, blackberry extract), along with a slew of active, yet gentle skin care ingredients. With a 0.16% triple retinoid blend, ectoin, and 8% glycerin, you’ll find that the formula deeply hydrates and moisturizes, while also soothing sensitive skin that is prone to blemishes. This is great for those looking to target pesky adult acne and eliminate fine lines without the risk of irritation.

According to Glow Recipe trials, over just a few weeks people began to see visible differences, like smoother texture, less redness, brighter discoloration, and overall clearer skin with less-noticeable pores.

Key Ingredients

Blackberry extract: This component, rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, intensely moisturizes and calms to revitalize the skin’s barrier, making it strong and healthy.

This component, rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, intensely moisturizes and calms to revitalize the skin’s barrier, making it strong and healthy. 0.16% Triple Retinoid Blend: This powerful ingredient balances oil production and was chosen at this exact percentage to be highly-effective, but not irritating

This powerful ingredient balances oil production and was chosen at this exact percentage to be highly-effective, but not irritating Ectoin: With water-binding properties that help maintain hydration, this buzzy new ingredient has long and short-term hydration effects that make the skin feel hydrated

With water-binding properties that help maintain hydration, this buzzy new ingredient has long and short-term hydration effects that make the skin feel hydrated 8% glycerin: A soothing humectant, glycerin helps improve irritation by sealing in moisture and preserving the skin’s microbiome for a healthier visible appearance.

Our Review

Bustle’s executive beauty director Faith Xue received a sample of the serum a few weeks before launch, and was thoroughly impressed by the results — read her review below.

“I can honestly say this is the most enjoyable retinol serum I've ever put on my face. I've tried so many, and they either have a sticky feel or that instantly-recognizable, pungent retinol smell (IFYKYK). Glow Recipe's version feels like my favorite milky hydrating serum, and smells like fresh blackberry.

I've been dealing with a breakout and immediately reached for it after I got back from vacation. In just three days, my skin already looks smoother and brighter, and the breakouts on my cheeks and forehead way less noticeable. It's a retinol serum that will make people who hate retinol want to slather themselves with retinol, and I love that it's super gentle so I can use it every night.”