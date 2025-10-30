Every time Hailey Bieber gets a manicure, the nail world takes notice. Case in point? Her new velvet-like design that combine two of the season’s most coveted trends: cat-eye and a faded French tip.

The Rhode founder debuted the mani at a Dodgers baseball game on Oct. 29 via her husband’s Instagram, and fans were quick to react. “Hailey’s nails are so cute,” one user commented. Another chimed in, “Nail screenshot ready.”

In the photo, she’s sporting an ombré nail with a soft pink base that blends into ombré-style silver chrome tips, finished with a cat-eye effect that gives the manicure a velvety, plush look. The result is sophisticated with a touch of pizzazz — perfect for everything from the red carpet to sporting events. The chrome adds texture and shine, while the subtle cat-eye creates a multidimensional depth that catches the light beautifully. Plus, it’s spot-on for a cozy winter vibe.

If Bieber’s mani has you feeling inspired, know that it’s surprisingly easy to recreate. Start with a nude or pink base coat, then apply a chrome magnetic polish at the tips. Before curing, hover a nail magnet over the tip to create the signature cat-eye pattern — and voilà.

Scroll on for more Hailey-approved cat-eye nail inspo — a trend that’s sure to dominate your winter mood board.

1 Fuzzy Brown Fade @nailsbykatejohnston It’s like your favorite coffee drink in nail form. The velvety finish and golden chrome specks of this set give classic brown a soft, touchable twist.

2 Silver Bows @littlekissko Your manicure can come gift-wrapped this holiday season with these silver bow nails. The silver chrome tips shine like tinsel, while the ribbon accents serve coquette vibes.

3 Warm Toffee Tips @belm0nsta Sweet, smooth, and totally drool-worthy, this golden-brown cat-eye mani melts like toffee into a nude base, with darker brown accents that shimmer. It’s the perfect warm neutral for sweater weather.

4 White Velvet @sammyhuynn This white cat-eye mani is the icy girl upgrade you didn’t know you needed. The subtle shimmer adds a touch of winter magic, just like the first snow of the year.