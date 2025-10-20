While the gowns were the star of the show at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 18, it was the little details that really made each celebrity guest stand out.

Case in point? Hailey Bieber’s brown cat-eye manicure, which sparkled under the lights of the blue carpet — a nod to the museum’s current exhibit on Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1975 film “Jaws.”

The nail color complemented Bieber’s brown and nude Schiaparelli gown, which was made of antique ribbons and featured a low-cut bodice, white trim, and a rhinestone broach. From afar, her manicure read as a chic chocolate brown — but up close, the effect was even more stunning.

Hailey’s Academy Museum Gala Nails

Bieber’s mani, painted by manicurist to the stars and OPI Global Ambassador Zola Ganzorigt , featured a mesmerizing cat-eye design that reflected the camera flashes beautifully. The Rhode founder wore her rich chestnut brown hair down, parted in the middle, and paired it with soft, bronzed makeup — a low-key beauty look that let her gown and nails take center stage.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Cat-eye nails, known for their instantly-recognizable multidimensional finish, first started to trend in 2024, but have since been making a comeback. Instead of a flat glitter, many artists use a magnetic tool to subtly shift the metallic powder around the nail bed to add depth and shimmer to the polish.

Bieber’s recent take on the trend, as shared on @nailsbyzola’s Instagram, scored likes and comments from fellow celebs — including Vanessa Hudgens, who said, “We love a cat eye” and Jenna Dewan who wrote, “My fav!”

It’s a manicure that’s truly gala-worthy, and one that will likely become a major nail trend for fall and winter 2025. Bieber tends to have that effect, after all — from her viral “strawberry milk” nails to her signature “glazed donut” look, her fingertips are always ones to watch.

How To Get The Look

To create this eye-catching look, Ganzorigt mixed OPI’s GelColor in Brown to Earth with one coat of OPI’s GelColor Super Gloss No-Wipe Top Coat.

Next, she mixed in cat-eye powder, more Brown to Earth, and the top coat again, using her magnetic tool to create the color-shifting effect.

For the third and final step, the artist sealed the deal with a final swipe of the top coat to add even more shine — and Bieber was officially ready to pose.