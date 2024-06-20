The early 2000s marked a special moment in pop culture. Britney Spears was the reigning pop queen, genuinely good rom-coms were coming out nonstop, and Brad and Jen were still Hollywood’s hottest couple. Simpler times, indeed.
Those pre-social media years *also* happened to be the golden era of iconic celebrity lower back tattoos — or, as they used to be called, “tramp stamps” (thankfully, that name has gone by the wayside). While some stars, like Khloe Kardashian and Jessica Alba, have been open about just how much they regret their early-aughts body art, they may soon be changing their tune (though Kardashian had the “daddy” ink honoring her late father removed in 2015).
Though lower back tats have always been divisive, they’re on course for a major comeback thanks to the recent, revived obsession with all things Y2K. And really, once low rise jeans became a thing again, it was only a matter of time — after all, if you’re going to show off a stretch of skin on your lower back anyway, you may as well turn it into a work of art.
Feeling nostalgic for the good old days of early aughts body art (and maybe even considering hopping on the trend for yourself this time around)? Well, you’re in luck: Here, you’ll find 11 of the most iconic celebrity lower back tattoos of all time.