The early 2000s marked a special moment in pop culture. Britney Spears was the reigning pop queen, genuinely good rom-coms were coming out nonstop, and Brad and Jen were still Hollywood’s hottest couple. Simpler times, indeed.

Those pre-social media years *also* happened to be the golden era of iconic celebrity lower back tattoos — or, as they used to be called, “tramp stamps” (thankfully, that name has gone by the wayside). While some stars, like Khloe Kardashian and Jessica Alba, have been open about just how much they regret their early-aughts body art, they may soon be changing their tune (though Kardashian had the “daddy” ink honoring her late father removed in 2015).

Though lower back tats have always been divisive, they’re on course for a major comeback thanks to the recent, revived obsession with all things Y2K. And really, once low rise jeans became a thing again, it was only a matter of time — after all, if you’re going to show off a stretch of skin on your lower back anyway, you may as well turn it into a work of art.

Feeling nostalgic for the good old days of early aughts body art (and maybe even considering hopping on the trend for yourself this time around)? Well, you’re in luck: Here, you’ll find 11 of the most iconic celebrity lower back tattoos of all time.

1 Christina Aguilera’s Hebrew Quote M. Von Holden/FilmMagic/Getty Images Unsurprisingly, one of the early aught’s most iconic pop princesses is at the top of this list. During the 2006 MTV VMAs, the “Beautiful” singer wore a sparkling gown that revealed her ink, which means “I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine” in Hebrew.

2 Angelina Jolie’s Symbolic Tiger Pool BENAINOUS/SANCHEZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Throughout her time filming Lara Croft, Jolie fell in love with the Cambodian culture and enlisted a traditional tattooist — Sompong Kanphai — to create her massive lower back ink using an long, stick-and-poke needle. The Bengal tiger is meant to serve as a permanent representation of Jolie’s Cambodian citizenship, which she gained in 2004.

3 Britney Spears’ Colorful Fairy Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Spears has always been publicly vocal about her adoration for fairies, and has even used the symbol on a few of her albums. The “Toxic” singer got her ink in the early 2000s, and still rocks the same fairy tattoo today.

4 Nicole Richie’s Ornate Cross Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images While attending the 2014 Met Gala, Richie exposed not only the angel wings tatted on her upper back, but the ornate cross that’s halfway hidden beneath her low-cut gown.

5 Pamela Anderson’s Whimsical Design John Parra/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Anderson may be best known for her barbed wire ink on her bicep, from mid-back and down her lower spine, she has a whimsical design that speaks to her free-spirited nature.

6 David Beckham’s Meaningful Ode Jeff Golden/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images An unlikely addition to the list, Beckham just so happens to be a part of the “iconic tramp stamps” club. Along with countless other tattoos, the soccer star has the name of his eldest son along his lower back.

7 Christina Ricci’s Sweet Pea Blossoms Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images In 2008, Ricci wore a show-stopping, steel-hued gown that put a spotlight on her lower back tattoo. ICYWW, the colorful ink is a bundle of sweet pea blossoms.

8 Eva Longoria’s Gothic Cross Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Like Richie, Longoria also has her lower back inked with a small gothic cross, which looked beautiful when paired with her red satin dress in 2010.

9 Kaley Cuoco’s “Faith” Symbol Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2012, Cuoco’s ’fit showed her itty bitty lower back tattoo — which the actor revealed is a Chinese symbol for “faith” that she got when she was only 17.

10 Drew Barrymore’s Heavenly Cherub Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images At the London premiere of her film Fever Pitch in 2005, Barrymore revealed her adorably angelic cherub artwork which was placed in the center of her lower back.

11 Cheryl Cole’s Tribal Butterfly Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images In 2011, Cole bared her back — and in turn, exposed her tribal butterfly art adorned on her lower back, too. Since then, she’s covered up the spot with massive red English roses that span down towards her bum.