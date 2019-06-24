You may think that the end of "cuffing season" means that your romantic inclinations will fall by the wayside so you can keep things light all summer, but you're probably wrong. Now, this is totally not scientific, but do you ever feel like you've trained yourself to crave romance based on how many rom-coms you've seen? If you look at rainy days as opportunities for meeting the love of your life while you both seek shelter, you're probably a rom-com expert. Some of us are just wired to crave romance, and these classic rom-coms that you can stream right now are some of the best of the best.

The feel-good genre is in a new renaissance now, with new progressive and diverse offerings that shake off the dust that many felt rom-coms had been gathering for years. (Think Always Be My Maybe, Long Shot, and Crazy Rich Asians.) But the classics are called classics for a reason, and sometimes you just want to watch something cozy and familiar. Fortunately, these 26 tried and true rom-coms are available for streaming. Whether you've seen them once, a hundred times, or never, the movies below will add a little magic to your summer.

1. 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube If you have a big family who seems to gets in the way of everything, this is the rom-com for you. You'll never look at moussaka the same way ever again. Streaming on HBO Go.

2. 'As Good As It Gets' TriStar/YouTube Jack Nicholson plays a curmudgeon like nobody else, and there's no movie that highlights this talent quite like this one. Even the most disdainful loners can soften after experiencing true love. Streaming on Netflix.

3. 'Mystic Pizza' The Samuel Goldwyn Company/YouTube The Arújo sisters Kat (Annabeth Gish) and Daisy (Julia Roberts) have their first experiences with love and heartbreak in this coming-of-age classic set in a working class fishing community. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

4. 'The Seven Year Itch' 20th Century Fox/YouTube There are the classics from your childhood and then there are the classics that invented the rom-com tropes that are still in play today. This Marilyn Monroe movie isn't necessarily a feminist love story — Monroe's character is simply called The Girl throughout — but it definitely influenced the genre. Streaming on Hulu.

5. 'You've Got Mail' Warner Bros./YouTube Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks are among the most beloved rom-com couples of all time. This New York City pen pal romance marked their third onscreen team up. Streaming on Cinemax.

6. '50 First Dates' Columbia Pictures/YouTube Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are also frequently coupled up in the movies. 50 First Dates puts them in the very awkward position of Barrymore's character forgetting Sandler's every single day. You've probably seen it before, but every watch is like the first time, right? Streaming on HBO Go.

7. 'Chasing Liberty' Warner Bros./YouTube Mandy Moore plays the rebellious first daughter and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode is an undercover Secret Service agent... you can already tell where this is going. Predictability is not a deterrent in rom-coms, in fact, it's often an incentive. Streaming on Netflix.

8. 'Sprung' Trimark Pictures/YouTube When Adina (Paula Jai Parker) and Clyde's (Joe Torry) friends become a serious couple, they decide to team up to break them up and get their friends back. Streaming on HBO Go.

9. 'Moonstruck' MGM/YouTube The fact that Cher stars in a rom-com opposite Nicolas Cage might be all you need to know about it in order to rush home to watch this 1987 love story. You should also know that Nicolas Cage plays a melodramatic baker who calls himself a wolf before Cher's character slaps him. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

10. 'White Christmas' Paramount Pictures/YouTube You don't need to wait for Christmas to rewatch this one. In fact, the musical romance may be even more appealing on a long, hot summer day. Streaming on Netflix.

11. 'The Wedding Date' Universal Pictures/YouTube In The Wedding Date, Debra Messing's character hires Nick (Dermot Mulroney) to be her date for her sister's (Amy Adams) wedding, but the business relationship turns personal pretty quickly. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

12. 'There's Something About Mary' 20th Century Fox/YouTube There's something about There's Something About Mary that makes it incredibly fun to watch. Perhaps it's the the hair gel scene that's seared into '90s kids' memories. Streaming on HBO.

13. 'Emma' Miramax/YouTube With a cast that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Alan Cumming, Toni Collette, and Ewan McGregor, what could go wrong? Add in the fact that it's a Jane Austen adaptation and you have the perfect rom-com for period film fans. Streaming on Netflix.

14. 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' PolyGram/YouTube You'll want to catch the original before Mindy Kaling's limited series reboot comes out on Hulu in July. Streaming on Hulu.

15. 'Bridget Jones's Diary' Miramax/YouTube Based on Helen Fielding's 1996 novel, self-improvement obsessive Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) gets caught in a messy romance between rivals Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) in the first of a three-movie series. Streaming on Cinemax.

16. 'Music And Lyrics' Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube Hugh Grant's third rom-com in a row on this list comes from later in his career and proves that his boyish charm is forever. Streaming on Netflix.

17. 'It Happened To Jane' Columbia Pictures/YouTube Honor the memory of Doris Day, who passed away this May, by watching this romantic farce from 1959. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

18. 'Never Been Kissed' 20th Century Fox/YouTube Barrymore's Josie gets a second chance at high school when she embeds as a reporter. If you too struggled to belong, it's worth it to watch her learn to accept herself, despite the two protagonists' somewhat problematic power dynamic. Streaming on HBO Go.

19. '27 Dresses' 20th Century Fox/YouTube Rom-coms that take place either during or because of weddings are extra fun because the stakes are so high. Based on the adage "always a bridesmaid, never a bride," 27 Dresses is a great watch for wedding season. Streaming on Starz.

20. 'Funny Face' Paramount Pictures/YouTube Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire are both Hollywood legends who shine together in this 1957 musical rom-com. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

21. 'Love Potion No. 9' 20th Century Fox/YouTube When even the most skeptical of scientists start believing that a magical love potion could actually work, the inexplicable nature of love becomes the subject of an experiment. The scenario goes awry and biologists Paul Matthews (Tate Donovan) and Diane Farrow (Sandra Bullock) quickly discover that science can't solve all your problems. Streaming on HBO.

22. 'Heartbreakers' MGM/YouTube A mother-daughter duo of con artists use the guise of romance in order to cheat wealthy men. That's a cool story on its own, but when you add an actual romance to the mix, along with some amazing fashion from 2001, you really can't go wrong. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

23. 'Nine Months' 20th Century Fox/YouTube Again, Hugh Grant uses his vivid baby blues to coax audiences into falling in love with a story about him falling in love. Except this time he slides into immaturity as he has doubts about becoming a dad. You will definitely side with Julianne Moore's character in this one, whether you plan to have kids or not. Streaming on Cinemax.

24. 'Say Anything' 20th Century Fox/YouTube You've seen that indelible image of John Cusack holding the boom box over his head before, even if you haven't seen the 1989 movie about a teen pursuing the class valedictorian. Streaming on Starz.

25. 'Shakespeare In Love' Miramax Films/YouTube This steamy period film starring Joseph Fiennes as the Bard and Gwyneth Paltrow as his love interest, Viola De Lesseps is historical fiction, emphasis on the fiction. Streaming on Hulu.