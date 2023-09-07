To love Chanel is to appreciate the fashion house’s vast array of luxe offerings, from its signature tweed jackets to its quilted bags, ballet flats, and really good beauty products. Within its wide-ranging brand, of course, are the Chanel fragrances that you may have grown up catching whiffs of, whether you were waltzing through a department store or hugging your mom after she spritzed on her Chanel no. 5. In celebration of Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum, the latest addition to its fragrance line, the brand is doing something it’s never done before: setting up (pop-up) shop in a diner.

Chanel’s Lucky Chance Diner, located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is outfitted in true ’50s luncheonette decor: There’s a retro jukebox, bubblegum pink-frosted pies, leather booths, vending machines, and an ice cream truck (in the garden), all in the pastel hues of the four different Chance perfumes. The diner itself is retro, set inside a silver cylinder, now with Chanel pink writing on the glass. There’s even a classic seafoam green Thunderbird parked outside. The idea is to transport you in a multisensory experience that honors the many uplifting notes of Chanel’s Chance perfumes.

The second I walk in, I’m cheerily greeted by a dashing man in a diner hat and apron, who escorts me to my “table for one” — a barstool at the counter. One of the many male models working there, Matt, brings me a menu, which describes the different Chance fragrances. I order one, but he brings me a platter of all four, which I’m able to sniff in tidy white porcelain squares. From there, I make my way to the photo-op section in the back (though, let’s be real — the entire place is a photo-op) where there are pink neon lights, a jukebox, and a jumbo cut-out of the Chance perfume bottle. Everything is cute.

Luis Guillén for Chanel

As I make my way outside to the garden area, I spot the ice cream truck and a matcha stand, where you’re able to grab refreshments (which will still be on theme with the color scheme). There are also seats where you can sip and savor the extremely TikTok-friendly fare.

As for the Chance Eau Fraîche? It smells like zesty fresh florals that really sparkle in your nose. There are notes of citron, jasmine, and ambery teak wood, a creation by Chanel’s in-house perfumer creator, Olivier Polge.

The NYC pop-up is located on 225 Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and will be open to the public from Sept. 8 through 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. While you’re there, keep in mind that it’s just around the corner from Chanel’s other new Brooklyn outpost — a (permanent) fragrance and beauty boutique, housed in a 2,015-square-foot space packed with the brand’s skin care and makeup products, fragrances, and eyewear.