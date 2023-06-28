Thanks to Succession’s Shiv Roy, Sofia Richie, and Jennifer Lawrence, “quiet luxury” is all the rage on FashionTok. The idea behind the “stealth wealth” aesthetic is simple. The trend eschews flashy, logo-heavy designer goods, in lieu of a more muted approach to dressing. Think: neutral and streamlined items with a focus on quality, tailoring, and timeless silhouettes.

Understated elegance, many believe, is the secret to nailing the “old money” look. One accessory, in particular, cemented its status as the official bag of this aesthetic long before the wealthy look had a name. That bag is the Chanel Mini Flap.

Launched in 2010, the crossbody handbag is a much smaller iteration of the Classic Double Flap, which Karl Lagerfeld introduced in 1983 (a reimagining of Coco Chanel’s original handbag from the ‘50s). For those wondering, the major difference between the mini and its more larger sibling, isn’t just its size. Lagerfeld designed the Mini to only have one flap, as opposed to the famous “double flap” of the Classic.

Though its quilted design and double C closure gives the brand (and accompanying price tag) away, the crossbody’s miniature size gives it a low-key, stealthy appearance. This subdued design fits the “old money” aesthetic perfectly.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s become a major go-to for celebrities who are notably sophisticated dressers. Richie is a fan, naturally, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Rose Depp, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, and Alexa Chung, among others.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Alexander Tamargo/WireImage/Getty Images Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 4

Like the Classic’s other size offerings (the Maxi, Large, Medium, and Small Flap bags), the Mini comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, including more traditional rectangular styles and a plethora of options in square. While all iterations have a long chain for slinging over a shoulder or across a torso, the Mini Flap also has top-handle iterations for those who’d rather carry their prized purse more delicately.

Chanel fans will be happy to know the Mini Flap comes in the brand’s signature materials — quilted lambskin leather and tweed. While the “old money” aesthetic tends to favor more classic-looking styles, the Mini Flap also comes in more whimsical options. Some are encrusted with crystals and others have chunky wooden chains wrapped around the bold-hued bags.

The more traditional bags go from $4,700 to $6,200, while opulent iterations are priced higher (though you’d need to inquire with the brand about certain pieces). Truly putting the “wealth” in “stealth wealth.”