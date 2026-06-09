Ever since Chappell Roan burst onto the music scene, her makeup’s been as much a part of her appeal as her songs. From clown-white foundation and razor-thin brows to lipstick intentionally smeared across her teeth during her breakout Tiny Desk concert, the pop star has carved out a visual language that’s entirely her own — equal parts club kid, high-femme drag queen, and medieval muse. Now, she's channeling all of it into her first-ever beauty collaboration with M.A.C. Cosmetics.

On June 9, M.A.C. named Roan the new face of its iconic Viva Glam campaign, unveiling a collection co-created with the Midwest Princess herself. The lineup consists of three limited-edition lip products: UnNatural Red Head, a cherry-red matte lipstick inspired by her signature hair color; Roan of Arc, a plum lipstick-balm hybrid; and Damnsel, a sheer red-plum gloss with gold shimmer. The shades pull directly from Roan's beauty signature, translating her theatrical stage makeup into wearable everyday lip colors.

Chappell Roan's Viva Glam M.A.C. campaign

For the campaign, Roan’s makeup artist Andrew Dahling paired UnNatural Red Head with M.A.C.’s Vino lip pencil. He complemented the dark lip with a powdery white complexion, stacked lashes, glittery jewel-toned shadows, and a trio of blushes — including M.A.C.’s Glow Play Cushiony Blush in Plush Pepper. Shot by photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, the campaign re-imagines the singer inside a darkly romantic French Revolution fantasy, where her drag-inspired glam is on full display.

Inez and Vinoodh for M.A.C.

“I’ve learned it’s helpful to invent a character and play from her,” Dahling said in the press statement. “I thought about what Chappell Roan would look like during the French Revolution, or in a hyperbolic 1940s film as a romantic aristocratic empress. The archetypes really helped decide where to go.”

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Few artists embrace makeup as a form of character-building quite like Roan — even the packaging taps into the storytelling, with each tube decorated with a custom sword-and-heart crest. But for the 28-year-old singer, it also marks the next chapter in her relationship with M.A.C. While she was announced as a global ambassador last December, this is the first time fans will be able to shop products created specifically in collaboration with the pop star.

As with every Viva Glam launch, the collection also doubles as a fundraiser. Since 1994, the initiative has raised more than $545 million for organizations advancing sexual, gender, racial, and environmental equality — with 100% of the selling price donated to those causes. M.A.C. is also making a $300,000 donation to Roan’s own nonprofit, the Midwest Princess Project, and its partner organizations.

For anyone looking to recreate the Roan look for themselves, the collection launches June 11, both in stores and online.