Every generation eventually discovers the magical powers of a claw clip. For Gen X, it all started with a banana clip. For Millennials, it reemerged in the early 2000s for gym class and other sporty Y2K styles. And in the past few years, the hair accessory has become a Gen Z staple for easy updos (and one that it girls like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber regularly wear).

While tons of people wear their claw clips as nature intended — with all their hair clamped between the prongs on the back of their head — Parke founder and TikTok creator @chelseaparkee inadvertently started what the platform would dub the “Chelsea Parke hair clip” trend.

If you’re wondering what sets this look apart, it has everything to do with how effortless and low-key it appears, as well as where the clip is placed. In a viral video posted in April, the founder collected her lengths into a half-up, half-down style. The move took all of two seconds — another big part of its appeal — but still somehow looked perfectly imperfect.

Parke certainly isn’t the first to use a claw clip this way, but her viral post served as a much-needed reminder that you don’t have to be too precious when it comes to putting up your hair. Often, the less you try, the better it looks. Here’s the trick behind the ‘do.

The “Chelsea Parke” Hair Clip Trend

The Chelsea Parke hair clip method is simple: Grab the accessory, pull back the top half of your hair, and clamp your strands in place at the crown of your head. If there are lumps in the front, keep them. If you aren’t sure it looks good, then you probably did it right.

On TikTok, there are thousands of results for “how to do the Chelsea Parke hair clip.” But for such an effortless style, the irony is that it doesn’t work perfectly for everyone — something that’s only added to its fame. In an April 8 post, creator @meg.dance8 tried the method, but dubbed it a fail. Meanwhile, @selina_lorraine’s attempt had her questioning, “Why is this so hard?”

A few days later, @cosettenicole gave it a try on her short hair, and also couldn’t get it right. In her comments, someone said, “The trick is to pretend you don’t care” — and it’s this nonchalant attitude that seems to be key in successfully recreating the style.

Effortlessness FTW

When @kat.harkins gave the viral technique a try, she moved swiftly, clipped her hair into place, and then slid on a pair of sunglasses. In her comments, one person wrote, “It looks like a branch got caught in your hair and you didn’t try to fix it,” to which she replied, “Unfortunately, that’s the vibe.”

Messy, “undone” hairstyles have been dominating as of late, after all — a refreshing change from the long-trendy slicked-back buns and perfectly coiffed updos. The Parke method falls strictly into this laissez-faire movement.

Whenever you want your hair out of your face, grab a claw clip and lean into the messiness of a quickly executed half-up, half-down style. The whole point is not to overthink it.