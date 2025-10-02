Christina Aguilera is on fire — literally. In a recent TikTok, the “Genie In a Bottle” singer set her stiletto nails ablaze with the caption, “No genies were harmed in the making of this video… happy spooky szn,” alongside a skull emoji.

This wasn’t just a fun stunt. It appears to be part of the rollout for her upcoming studio album, an untitled project that she’s been teasing all year. Whether the burning manicure is a hint at what’s coming or simply Xtina’s way of announcing her return, one thing is clear: she’s back, and she’s not playing it safe.

Christina Aguilera’s Fire Nails

In her post, Aguilera is shown rocking long stiletto tips painted in a glossy baby pink. Sounds simple, until you realize each nail has an actual flame on top, as if each fingertip is a candlestick.

The flaming mani was created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who works with stars like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter. She shared the OTT design to her own Instagram feed with the caption, “One of the most creative nails I’ve done and burned a finger little 🤪 Thank you @xtina for always trusting me and pushing me to think outside of the box.”

If the fiery nails weren’t enough, the pop icon doubled down with a full glam look that was anything but understated. Her platinum blonde hair was teased out into voluminous curls parted in the middle and brushed through for maximum texture.

Aguilera matched that energy with a dark, smoky eye — complete with diffused black eyeshadow, long lashes, and heavy liner that gave a grunge-meets-glam edge. (Does this mean it’s a rock album?)

A Hot New Era For Xtina

Aguilera first teased a new studio album last August, and her latest move suggests the rollout is finally heating up. That’s why the fire-on-the-nails moment works not just as a visual stunt, but as a symbol — one of power, risk, and reinvention. A phoenix rising from the ashes of her 2000s iconography with a literal reignition of her artistry.

Clearly, Aguilera is in control of her comeback and leaning into the spectacle of it all. If this is the energy she’s bringing into her next era — grungy, campy, and a little bit dangerous — then the fire mani is just the beginning.