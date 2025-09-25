Christina Aguilera Bedazzled Her Iconic "Dirrty" Chaps

Christina Aguilera walked so every other style icon donning today’s naked fashion trends could run. Between her penchant for bikinis in the early 2000s and her love of lingerie during the Back to Basics and Burlesque eras, the singer was practically an innovator of naked fashion. Therefore, it’s only natural that she reclaims her looks every once in a while.

Over the weekend, Aguilera headlined San Francisco’s Portola Festival and decided to get a little nostalgic for her stage look. Xtina revived a Y2K trend that she started in her 2002 video for “Dirrty,” bringing back her iconic assless chaps. However, she elevated the garment in a significant way, proving that getting “Dirrty” doesn’t have to mean ditching glitz and glamour.

Xtina’s Bedazzled Chaps

Xtina opened her Portola set with “Dirrty,” and she arrived on stage dressed for the occasion. Fittingly, she wore her beloved chaps, but bedazzled them from head to toe with silver netting and added some pearl-studded chains that hung from her waist for extra glamour.

She paired her chaps with an elaborate black bodysuit, featuring a bedazzled bra top made of pearls. Her beaded choker served as a collar that attached to a statement pearl necklace, which led to more strands of pearls and blue gems, creating a harness of sorts that blended in seamlessly with her top.

Jaime Schultz/Shutterstock

Underneath her chaps, she wore a pair of black leather booty shorts with a zip-up center and silver buckles at her sides, paired with fishnet tights.

As if she wasn’t shiny enough, Xtina added even more bling through her accessories. She wore a pair of silver fingerless gloves with pearl wristlets attached, along with studded hoop earrings and oversized rhinestone-encrusted shield sunglasses.

Xtina’s Love Of Chaps

This isn’t the first time that Aguilera has brought back her iconic chaps. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stripped, she put a new spin on her “Dirrty” costume at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, where she performed and accepted the Music Icon Award.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Xtina donned a pair of silky, wide-legged yellow chaps with black athletic stripes. Underneath, she wore an intricate matching leotard made with leather panels, sheer striped sleeves, and a black-and-white corset tied with yellow strings.

While many stars have embraced chaps in the past few years, no one does it quite like Xtina.