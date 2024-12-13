Christmastime is all about making core memories in the comfort of your home.

Scent is so intertwined with memory — so why not burn a festive candle throughout the holidays to make them even more unforgettable for you and your loved ones?

When it comes to Christmas-themed options, the scent profiles vary, but many feature notes that bring on the nostalgic feels.

Many prefer lighting candles that smell of pine trees and woods, which add a crisp essence to your home (and can stand in for the real thing if you have a faux tree). Bath & Body Works’ Under The Christmas Tree 3-Wick Candle is the perfect example.

On the other hand, some fill their spaces with decadent, gourmand aromas reminiscent of sugary goodies — be it crowd-pleasing cookies, marshmallow-covered hot chocolate, or warm gingerbread houses. If the latter treat is your fave, the Snif Half Baked Gingerbread Smash Scented Candle is the ideal pick for you.

Otherwise, go-to wintery fragrance notes include cozy amber, refreshingly cool peppermint, spiced clove, warm leather, and iced juniper berries.

Here, shop through 15 unique candles for Christmas 2024 that’ll enhance your holiday.

1 The Gingerbread-Inspired Gourmand Snif Half Baked Gingerbread Smash Scented Candle Ulta $46 See On Ulta If making gingerbread houses brings you immense joy this time of year, you may want to snag the yummy Half Baked Gingerbread Smash Scented Candle as it has notes of gingerbread, chai, eggnog, and leather.

2 The Earthy Fir Tree Voluspa Noble Fir Garland Glass Jar Candle Sephora $48 See On Sephora The smell of pine trees immediately brings about winter memories — and the Noble Fir Garland Glass Jar Candle does just that with its blend of fir needles, rosemary, and amber notes.

3 The Elevated Boozy Bourbon White Maple Bourbon Candle LAFCO $75 See On LAFCO Bring a sense of warmth and elegance to your home this Christmas with the rich-smelling White Maple Bourbon Candle housed in a hand-blown glass vessel.

5 The Crackling Fireplace Balsam Fireplace Candle Homecourt $65 See On Homecourt The Balsam Fireplace Candle embodies the aroma of a crackling fireplace on Christmas morning with its lush blend of fir balsam, juniper berry, eucalyptus, cardamon, and salted amber.

6 The Quintessential Holiday Candle NEST New York Holiday Candle Sephora $87 See On Sephora This festive Holiday Candle from NEST features a glamorously gilded glass jar and wintery notes of pomegranate, aromatic pine, and spiced clove.

7 The Fruity Woods Better World Fragrance House Winter Warmth Limited Edition Scented Candle Ulta $48 See On Ulta Although fruits like strawberries and green apples aren’t necessarily associated with wintertime, the Winter Warmth Limited Edition Scented Candle redefines the playful notes by mixing them with eucalyptus, fir, clove, cinnamon, and cedarwood.

8 The Snow-Covered Pine Pick Cedar Mist Holiday Candle Alo $42 See On Alo Not only does its wooden wick crackle like a fireplace when lit, but the Cedar Mist Holiday Candle envelops your space with the scents of pine, cedarwood, and a hint of vibrant bergamot.

9 The Sculptural Work Of Art Festive Ceramic Refillable Candle Blueme $100 See On Blueme The Festive Ceramic Refillable Candle truly looks like a work of art — and smells like one too with its cozy blend of fir, pine cone, and amber fragrances.

10 The Non-Traditional Choice SAUCY Candle Sidia $72 See On Sidia Channel a warm Italian pasta dish with the SAUCY Candle, featuring the unexpected — yet sentimental — scent combo of tomato leaf, basil, white florals, palo santo, and cedarwood.

12 The Irresistible Hot Cocoa Smell The Maker Café Candle Bluemercury $80 See On Bluemercury Nothing is more satisfying than a hot chocolate treat on a cold winter day — and the Café Candle brings you that luxurious aroma with its notes of dark chocolate, awakening coffee bean, and cardamom oud.

13 The Dreamy Winter Woods Frasier Fir Flocked Poured Candle Thymes $36 See On Thymes The Frasier Fir Flocked Poured Candle is ideal for the Christmas season as it smells like sandalwood, fir, and cedar, and its snow-covered jar doubles as decor.

14 The Next-Level Sandalwood Scent "Josephine" Luxury Candle Harlem Candle Co. $48 See On Harlem Candle Co. Inspired by the French artist Josephine Baker, the “Josephine” Luxury Candle is perfect for the holidays with its seasonal blend of sandalwood, comforting Tonka bean, heated amber, and jasmine-spiked vanilla.