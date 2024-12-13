Beauty
15 Festive & Cozy Candles To Burn For Christmas 2024
It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas...
Christmastime is all about making core memories in the comfort of your home.
Scent is so intertwined with memory — so why not burn a festive candle throughout the holidays to make them even more unforgettable for you and your loved ones?
When it comes to Christmas-themed options, the scent profiles vary, but many feature notes that bring on the nostalgic feels.
Many prefer lighting candles that smell of pine trees and woods, which add a crisp essence to your home (and can stand in for the real thing if you have a faux tree). Bath & Body Works’ Under The Christmas Tree 3-Wick Candle is the perfect example.
On the other hand, some fill their spaces with decadent, gourmand aromas reminiscent of sugary goodies — be it crowd-pleasing cookies, marshmallow-covered hot chocolate, or warm gingerbread houses. If the latter treat is your fave, the Snif Half Baked Gingerbread Smash Scented Candle is the ideal pick for you.
Otherwise, go-to wintery fragrance notes include cozy amber, refreshingly cool peppermint, spiced clove, warm leather, and iced juniper berries.
Here, shop through 15 unique candles for Christmas 2024 that’ll enhance your holiday.
1The Gingerbread-Inspired Gourmand
If making gingerbread houses brings you immense joy this time of year, you may want to snag the yummy Half Baked Gingerbread Smash Scented Candle as it has notes of gingerbread, chai, eggnog, and leather.
2The Earthy Fir Tree
The smell of pine trees immediately brings about winter memories — and the Noble Fir Garland Glass Jar Candle does just that with its blend of fir needles, rosemary, and amber notes.
3The Elevated Boozy Bourbon
Bring a sense of warmth and elegance to your home this Christmas with the rich-smelling White Maple Bourbon Candle housed in a hand-blown glass vessel.
4The Sugary Cookie Scent
Burn the Merry Cookie 3-Wick Candle to create the illusion that you’ve just baked sugar crystal-topped vanilla treats.
5The Crackling Fireplace
The Balsam Fireplace Candle embodies the aroma of a crackling fireplace on Christmas morning with its lush blend of fir balsam, juniper berry, eucalyptus, cardamon, and salted amber.
6The Quintessential Holiday Candle
This festive Holiday Candle from NEST features a glamorously gilded glass jar and wintery notes of pomegranate, aromatic pine, and spiced clove.
7The Fruity Woods
Although fruits like strawberries and green apples aren’t necessarily associated with wintertime, the Winter Warmth Limited Edition Scented Candle redefines the playful notes by mixing them with eucalyptus, fir, clove, cinnamon, and cedarwood.
8The Snow-Covered Pine Pick
Not only does its wooden wick crackle like a fireplace when lit, but the Cedar Mist Holiday Candle envelops your space with the scents of pine, cedarwood, and a hint of vibrant bergamot.
9The Sculptural Work Of Art
The Festive Ceramic Refillable Candle truly looks like a work of art — and smells like one too with its cozy blend of fir, pine cone, and amber fragrances.
10The Non-Traditional Choice
Channel a warm Italian pasta dish with the SAUCY Candle, featuring the unexpected — yet sentimental — scent combo of tomato leaf, basil, white florals, palo santo, and cedarwood.
11The Christmas Tree-Inspired Fave
Enhance the lovely pine tree scent in your home with the fir balsam and vanilla eggnog-rich Under The Christmas Tree 3-Wick Candle.
12The Irresistible Hot Cocoa Smell
Nothing is more satisfying than a hot chocolate treat on a cold winter day — and the Café Candle brings you that luxurious aroma with its notes of dark chocolate, awakening coffee bean, and cardamom oud.
13The Dreamy Winter Woods
The Frasier Fir Flocked Poured Candle is ideal for the Christmas season as it smells like sandalwood, fir, and cedar, and its snow-covered jar doubles as decor.
14The Next-Level Sandalwood Scent
Inspired by the French artist Josephine Baker, the “Josephine” Luxury Candle is perfect for the holidays with its seasonal blend of sandalwood, comforting Tonka bean, heated amber, and jasmine-spiked vanilla.
15The Coquette Vanilla Buttercream
The I'm Dreamin of a Pink Christmas Candle is an ideal choice for coquette girlies as it smells of sugared buttercream, angel cake, and bourbon (and comes in a pink vessel).