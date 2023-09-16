15 Luxurious Leather Perfumes That Complement The “Old Money” Aesthetic

From the familiar scent of a luxurious new designer bag, to the warm and earthy aroma of fine equine saddles atop a horse’s back — leather is no doubt a sensual scent in perfumery that brings with it that unmatched “old money” vibe (which, ICYWW, is a rising aesthetic that stars like Kendall Jenner are a fan of).

“Leather is a super common base note renowned for adding edginess, depth, and longevity,” Brianna Arps, the founder and fragrance composer of Moodeaux’s genderless scents, tells Bustle. “While the raw material itself was [historically] derived from animals, rest assured the process for utilizing leather inside today's fragrances looks completely different.”

In other words? No animals are harmed when you see the leather ingredient in modern perfumes, and instead, they are crafted with a combination of other natural notes, like “birch tar, juniper, and labdanum,” to name a few.

What’s more, the buzzy leather note defies gender, and is commonly used in both traditionally feminine and masculine creations to add bold complexity. “In my opinion, it smells best when paired with similar accords — think musk, vanilla, [and] sandalwood,” Arps adds.

Especially for the fall and winter months ahead, perfumes filled with the essence of leather are a major green flag. For a bit of that luxe “old money” energy in your own fragranced wardrobe, here are 15 bold perfumes to shop now.

Byredo Rouge Chaotique Extrait De Parfum Neiman Marcus $350 See On Neiman Marcus A decadent new launch from Byredo, Rouge Chaotique is a rich oud gourmand that wears beautifully on skin. As for the key notes? Leather, saffron, blackcurrant, plum, and patchouli top the list.

MOODEAUX PunkStar Eau De Parfum MOODEAUX $98 See On MOODEAUX “While it's definitely a woody, leather-forward aroma, PunkStar wouldn't be complete without soft floral, rich ambery, and fresh green notes,” Arps explains. In particular, the recent launch smells of juicy blackcurrant, smoky incense, lush rose, and intoxicating vanilla.

Molton Brown Dark Leather Eau De Parfum Molton Brown $160 See On Molton Brown A full-bodied perfume that brings with it a feeling of mysteriousness, Dark Leather is brimming with the aromas of earthy geranium, crisp lavender, and subtly spiced elemi.

LilaNur Agar Épicé Eau De Parfum Bergdorf Goodman $285 See On Bergdorf Goodman Agar Épicé is smoky and spiced, as the essences of otherworldly oud, complex guaiac wood, smooth sandalwood, and worn leather swirl around you.

Demeter Fragrance Library Saddle Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $42 See On Demeter Fragrance Library A layer-friendly fragrance that literally smells like a horseback rider’s leather saddle, Saddle can be worn alone, or beneath any of your favorite scents for some added depth and long-lastingness.

DIME Dans Les Bois Perfume Ulta $48 See On Ulta A French phrase that means "into the woods," Dans Les Bois opens with bright lemon and juicy blood orange, quickly turning into a wild bouquet of lavender, saffron, and sage backed by leather and amber woods.

DedCool 03 "Blonde" Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora Featuring a mix of floral petals and earthy spices that wrap around you like a worn jacket, 03 “Blonde” is a statement-making unisex scent with notes of black violet, bittersweet saffron, daring leather, and juniper berries.