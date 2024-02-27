While sugar-sweet vanilla notes are a common staple within the class of gourmands, it isn’t the only ingredient that has the girlies obsessed. Gourmand, after all, refers to any scent that has a yummy, ultra-edible quality to it. In modern perfumery, these dessert-like accords are often met with the sophistication of beloved notes like smooth sandalwood or even earthy patchouli, creating a sense of maturity and depth that elevates the scented experience.
Next to a delicious vanilla cake accord, for example, other common scents can include bitter chocolate, heated caramel, summer-fresh strawberries, freshly baked bread, and sun-kissed honey.
If you snag a gourmand candle, you’re basically investing in a decadent treat for your home, and can effortlessly make your space smell as if you’ve just baked a homemade dessert.
13 Gourmand Candles
For those who can’t get enough of sugar-sweet scents and prefer their home to smell like a dreamy French bakery at all times, shop 13 gourmand candles below.