Beauty

13 Gourmand Candles That Will Make Your House Smell Like A French Bakery

Vanilla, chocolate, and sugared scents ahead.

Gourmand candles that are perfect for the dessert lover.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In the fragrance world, there’s no hotter scent category than gourmand. Just look at PerfumeTok, where nostalgic vanilla scents have been leading the trends.

While sugar-sweet vanilla notes are a common staple within the class of gourmands, it isn’t the only ingredient that has the girlies obsessed. Gourmand, after all, refers to any scent that has a yummy, ultra-edible quality to it. In modern perfumery, these dessert-like accords are often met with the sophistication of beloved notes like smooth sandalwood or even earthy patchouli, creating a sense of maturity and depth that elevates the scented experience.

Next to a delicious vanilla cake accord, for example, other common scents can include bitter chocolate, heated caramel, summer-fresh strawberries, freshly baked bread, and sun-kissed honey.

If you snag a gourmand candle, you’re basically investing in a decadent treat for your home, and can effortlessly make your space smell as if you’ve just baked a homemade dessert.

13 Gourmand Candles

For those who can’t get enough of sugar-sweet scents and prefer their home to smell like a dreamy French bakery at all times, shop 13 gourmand candles below.

1

The Frothy Chai Milk Pick

Filled with the warmth of a chai milk latte on a chilly day, Nette’s Chai Milk Candle is defined by its frothy, milky heart, which is subtly spiked by essences of cinnamon, brown sugar, and cardamom.

2

The Vanilla-Soaked Woodsy Scent

This Nude Candle embodies the warmth of a cashmere blanket and crackling fire with its aromas of orange peel, jasmine, vanilla, amber, and oud wood, all of which deliver on the cozy vibes.

3

The One That’s Good Enough To Eat

Anaïs Candle is best known for its unscented candles that are akin to works of art. The brand’s Vanilla Ice Cream Latte Candle, however, not only looks like a sweet treat, but smells like one, too.

4

The Zesty Lemon Aroma

Those who love snacking on homemade lemon squares will love this Sugared Lemon Zest candle from Bath & Body Works, which will fill your space with that nostalgic aroma.

5

The Eau So Sophisticated Vanilla

If you, like so many others, can’t get enough vanilla, listen up: Vanilla Era is a sophisticated candle choice that adds smokiness and depth with its saffron, incense, and black amber notes.

6

The Vibrant & Woody Aroma

Sweeter Tings — Drake’s candle brand, BTW — opens with edible top notes like mandarin and lemon, then the aromas of buttery orris, heated cedarwood, and warm amber add an otherworldly creaminess to its formulation.

7

The Spicy TikTok-Viral Pick

This Chai Épicé perfume went completely viral on TikTok, garnering a NSFW nickname in the process. Thankfully, for the gourmand lovers, the candle is just as sensual, emanating the aroma of a subtly spiced chai latte throughout your space.

8

The Parisian Café-Inspired Candle

Whisk your senses away to a cozy Parisian café with the Breakfast Leipzig Candle, which smells just like freshly brewed coffee, almond pastries, and hints of tobacco.

9

The Chocolate Lover’s Dream

A luxurious candle made for the chocolate lover, Choco Mascarpone fills your home with its delectable coffee, bitter chocolate, jasmine, and caramel notes.

10

The Cherry-Filled Springtime Treat

Akin to a light and airy pound cake, this three-wick candle marries the springtime freshness of cherry blossom flowers with the sweetness of vanilla frosting.

11

The Ice Cream Aficionado’s Pick

A Whiff of Waffle Cone truly smells good enough to taste: The scent is inspired by the feel-good aroma of vanilla ice cream scooped into a sugar-sweet waffle cone.

12

The Uniquely Savory Candle

Ah, the sweet taste of dipping buttery warm bread into your morning coffee — just the vibes you’ll get from the Cuban Bread candle, which is both savory and nostalgic.

13

The Seriously Soothing Scent

Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe line is all about bringing calm to your routine — which you can do with the Cashmere Vanilla Reset Candle, a scent that blends the nostalgic notes of vanilla and sandalwood.