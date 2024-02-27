In the fragrance world, there’s no hotter scent category than gourmand. Just look at PerfumeTok, where nostalgic vanilla scents have been leading the trends.

While sugar-sweet vanilla notes are a common staple within the class of gourmands, it isn’t the only ingredient that has the girlies obsessed. Gourmand, after all, refers to any scent that has a yummy, ultra-edible quality to it. In modern perfumery, these dessert-like accords are often met with the sophistication of beloved notes like smooth sandalwood or even earthy patchouli, creating a sense of maturity and depth that elevates the scented experience.

Next to a delicious vanilla cake accord, for example, other common scents can include bitter chocolate, heated caramel, summer-fresh strawberries, freshly baked bread, and sun-kissed honey.

If you snag a gourmand candle, you’re basically investing in a decadent treat for your home, and can effortlessly make your space smell as if you’ve just baked a homemade dessert.

13 Gourmand Candles

For those who can’t get enough of sugar-sweet scents and prefer their home to smell like a dreamy French bakery at all times, shop 13 gourmand candles below.

1 The Frothy Chai Milk Pick Nette Chai Milk Candle Sephora $82 See On Sephora Filled with the warmth of a chai milk latte on a chilly day, Nette’s Chai Milk Candle is defined by its frothy, milky heart, which is subtly spiked by essences of cinnamon, brown sugar, and cardamom.

2 The Vanilla-Soaked Woodsy Scent Nude Candle Sunday Edition $68 See On Sunday Edition This Nude Candle embodies the warmth of a cashmere blanket and crackling fire with its aromas of orange peel, jasmine, vanilla, amber, and oud wood, all of which deliver on the cozy vibes.

4 The Zesty Lemon Aroma Sugared Lemon Zest Signature Single Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $16.95 See On Bath & Body Works Those who love snacking on homemade lemon squares will love this Sugared Lemon Zest candle from Bath & Body Works, which will fill your space with that nostalgic aroma.

5 The Eau So Sophisticated Vanilla Boy Smells Vanilla Era Candle Sephora $48 See On Sephora If you, like so many others, can’t get enough vanilla, listen up: Vanilla Era is a sophisticated candle choice that adds smokiness and depth with its saffron, incense, and black amber notes.

6 The Vibrant & Woody Aroma Better World Fragrance House Sweeter Tings Scented Candle Ulta $48 See On Ulta Sweeter Tings — Drake’s candle brand, BTW — opens with edible top notes like mandarin and lemon, then the aromas of buttery orris, heated cedarwood, and warm amber add an otherworldly creaminess to its formulation.

7 The Spicy TikTok-Viral Pick Le Monde Gourmand Chai Épicé Candle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Chai Épicé perfume went completely viral on TikTok, garnering a NSFW nickname in the process. Thankfully, for the gourmand lovers, the candle is just as sensual, emanating the aroma of a subtly spiced chai latte throughout your space.

8 The Parisian Café-Inspired Candle D.S. & Durga Breakfast Leipzig Candle Bluemercury $70 See On Bluemercury Whisk your senses away to a cozy Parisian café with the Breakfast Leipzig Candle, which smells just like freshly brewed coffee, almond pastries, and hints of tobacco.

9 The Chocolate Lover’s Dream Choco Mascarpone Fragranced Candle Byredo $94 See On Byredo A luxurious candle made for the chocolate lover, Choco Mascarpone fills your home with its delectable coffee, bitter chocolate, jasmine, and caramel notes.

10 The Cherry-Filled Springtime Treat Cherry Blossom Pound Cake 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $24.95 See On Bath & Body Works Akin to a light and airy pound cake, this three-wick candle marries the springtime freshness of cherry blossom flowers with the sweetness of vanilla frosting.

11 The Ice Cream Aficionado’s Pick A Whiff of Waffle Cone Scented Candle Imaginary Authors $48 See On Imaginary Authors A Whiff of Waffle Cone truly smells good enough to taste: The scent is inspired by the feel-good aroma of vanilla ice cream scooped into a sugar-sweet waffle cone.

12 The Uniquely Savory Candle Cuban Bread Candle Albisa Candles $32 See On Albisa Candles Ah, the sweet taste of dipping buttery warm bread into your morning coffee — just the vibes you’ll get from the Cuban Bread candle, which is both savory and nostalgic.

13 The Seriously Soothing Scent Being Frenshe Cashmere Vanilla Reset Candle Target $13.49 See On Target Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe line is all about bringing calm to your routine — which you can do with the Cashmere Vanilla Reset Candle, a scent that blends the nostalgic notes of vanilla and sandalwood.