Since 1971, the Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick ($25) has been not only a best-seller for the nostalgic brand, but a staple must-have for beauty lovers of all kinds.

When the product launched, Carol Phillips, one of the brand’s founders, aimed to create “the classic black turtleneck” of lip products for women with every complexion tone — and the result was just that. The sheer, berry shade is easily wearable on pretty much everyone, and the lipstick has solidified its status as one of the most iconic beauty products of all time.

The Clinique Black Honey Obsession

Although Black Honey has been beloved for over 50 years, it experienced a TikTok-driven renaissance in 2021.

In July of that year, the product went viral on the platform after creators sung the praises of the “just bitten” berry wash it leaves behind. Thanks to this boost in FYP popularity, Clinique tells Bustle that approximately one tube of Black Honey Almost Lipstick is sold every three minutes in the United States alone.

In addition to the OG sheer lippie, Clinique also offers its Black Honey shade in the form of a powdered blush and a lip gloss. The brand also has an eight-pan eyeshadow palette inspired by the berry hue. And in the coming weeks, it’s taking Black Honey’s reign to an entirely new level.

The Cult-Fave Collection Is Growing

On July 30, Clinique is officially welcoming *three* new unexpected products to the Black Honey lineup: The Lip + Cheek Oil ($27), the High Impact™ Gel Tech Eyeliner ($28), and the High Impact™ Mascara ($26).

Clinique

While other previous Black Honey products are simple inspired by the original lipstick, these three additions are an exact color match.

Hello, beautifully monochromatic glam.

“Berry Girl” Makeup Looks Incoming

Although Black Honey has had a devoted following for decades, “berry girl” makeup is a recent glam trend that has A-listers like Sydney Sweeney obsessed.

In short, the trend uses sheer, berry-toned pigments on the lips, cheeks, and eyes to create a stunningly monochromatic (and often glossy) vibe. And TBH? Using all Black Honey everything, down to the color of your lashes, just became the easiest way to achieve the buzzy berry-inspired look.