More often than not, the sun-drenched days of summer call for a “less is more” approach to all things beauty. And while that’s certainly true for summer 2024, there are a few makeup trends on the rise that might surprise you...
“Summer will have a huge focus on the ‘party girl’ aesthetic,” says David Birdwell, BUXOM’s executive director of global education and artistry. This revival of ‘night out’ glam looks will usher in the use of more out-there colors, like “bright blue eyeshadow,” for one.
ICYMI, the girlies are obsessed with vibrant aqua and cool-toned eyeshadow pigments — a total departure from last year’s bronzed “latte makeup” obsession. That said, the bare-faced-but-not summer look is still decidedly in.
“For summer 2024, the overall makeup vibe is still very much blush-y, lots of freckles, and a dewy ‘pearl skin’ base,” says Emily Gray, a celebrity makeup artist who has worked with stars like Kristin Cavallari and Maren Morris. In other words? Radiant, glowing skin is *always* the move.
If you’re in need of some makeup inspo ahead of sweet summertime, here are the biggest makeup trends to watch, as shared by the experts.