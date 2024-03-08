ICYMI: The girlies are obsessed with attaching adorable trend names to their monochromatic glam aesthetics.

“Cinnamon spice girl” makeup, for one, is centered on warm and earthy pigments, like red or terracotta blush, whereas “latte makeup” describes any monochrome moment using bronzed colors. “Vanilla girls,” on the other hand, are all about neutral cream shades and clear lip butters, and most recently, “strawberry girl” makeup refers to red-pink lip tints and flushed cheeks to match.

For spring 2024, however, a new food-inspired beauty trend is on the rise and Sydney Sweeney has already co-signed.

“Berry Girl” Makeup Is On The Rise

Ahead of the warmer springtime months, “berry girl” makeup has claimed its stake as one of the buzziest glam trends to watch. In short, a “berry girl” look refers to any makeup that uses berry-toned lip, cheek, and eye colors.

Hues range from subtle and sheer to more pigmented pops of color — often with a juicy, high-gloss finish akin to freshly-bitten raspberries and blueberries. Often with subtle purple undertones, this specific shade works beautifully on every single skin tone.

After the release of her rom-com Anyone But You, Sweeney made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Straying from her usual minimal glam, the actor opted for a black raspberry lip color. Her go-to makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, kept the rest of her glam understated, with very little blush and a subtle wing lining her blue eyes.

For those looking to channel the “berry girl” aesthetic, these lip and cheek colors can help you effortlessly create the buzzy beat.

Best “Berry Girl” Products To Shop

This jelly-like stain provides the sweetest pop of dewy color — and the color “Splash” in particular is truly “berry girl”-inspired perfection.

The Dior Lip Glow Oil is a cult-fave for a reason: It not only adds a hint of luxury to your routine, but also treats lips with intense moisture. Aptly named, Dior’s “Berry” hue is the perfect topper to any cottagecore glam moment.

For those who prefer powder-soft matte finishes, this blush stick glides on with ease, before blending into a cloud-like, blurred finish.

Buttery and rich, Tarte’s Sheer Berry Lip Vinyl coats lips with its hydrating, almost mask-like formula that shines like lip gloss.

Equipped with both cream and powder formulas made for layering, this compact features two complimentary shades of high-impact berry blushes. These colors are bold and buildable, wherever you decide to apply them.

This e.l.f. cosmetics release drenches lips in a plum-colored stain-gloss hybrid. It not only gives dewy shine, but lasts for hours on end.

Rare Beauty’s Melting Cream Blush is the easiest way to achieve a monochromatic “berry girl” makeup look, thanks to a soft cream formula that effortlessly melts into your cheeks, lips, *and* eyelids.

For deep, berry-tinted lips that last all hours of the day, this lip marker does not skimp on high-impact pigment — especially when topped with a clear lip gloss. The result is *chef’s kiss.*