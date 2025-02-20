When it comes to skin care, I’m a tough one to please. I have a really sensitive complexion that’s prone to breakouts and inflammation, so a product that isn’t uber gentle with simple ingredients doesn’t work for me. This means that I keep my routine minimal, using just face wash, moisturizer, and a prescribed topical — leaving out the bells and whistles of serums or toners that tend to irritate my face.

That said, I have a few brands that are long-time staples in my routine that never do me wrong. One of these is Clinique. I’ve been swearing by their delicate Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover and Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ for years now, so when I saw they were launching the Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum, I had to give it a try.

Launching on the brand’s website on March 3, this serum is meant to exfoliate, brighten, and hydrate for a luminous, glowy finish — results I often lack because of my limited product usage. Read on for a full breakdown of the product along with my thoughts on its formula.

Courtesy of Clinique

Fast Facts

Price: Starting at $49

Starting at $49 Best for: Light exfoliation, a brighter complexion, and deep hydration

Light exfoliation, a brighter complexion, and deep hydration What I Love: It’s very gentle and delivers on all its promises

It’s very gentle and delivers on all its promises What I Don’t Love: No notes

No notes Rating: 5/5

The Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum

This product is meant to make your skin care routine a whole lot simpler. It’s a 3-in-1 serum that eliminates the need for excessive product layering since it addresses multiple concerns in just one bottle.

Courtesy of Clinique

With 5% lactic acid, it offers gentle exfoliation that leads to a smoother complexion, diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines for a baby-soft finish. It also contains hyaluronic acid, a star hydrator that helps to restore your moisture barrier for dewy, plump skin. Then there’s the brightening hero vitamin C, which evens skin tone and boosts your complexion’s radiance.

Plus, it’s derm-tested for sensitivity, non-comedogenic, and works on all skin types.

My Review

Following the brand’s advice, I incorporated the serum into my morning and nighttime routines, applying three drops each time. Despite its active ingredients, I experienced zero inflammation or irritation, both initially and throughout the day. It also created a nice tacky hydration layer that helped my moisturizer really stick.

Honestly, my skin felt so good that I almost felt like I could skip my moisturizer altogether. After applying just the serum, I was left with a healthy glow that looked bright and radiant and my face felt incredibly smooth to the touch. Since my skin needs all the hydration it can get this time of year, however, I added my face cream on top of the serum, and found that it only enhanced the radiance of the previous step.

The Verdict

After just five days of use, I saw a pretty big change in my skin. The pesky dry patch on my chin was gone, the dullness that made me look tired was replaced with a bright glow, and my complexion was smoother than ever. Plus, there were no breakouts or signs of irritation.

It’s safe to say that Clinique’s Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum has earned itself a spot in my skin care lineup.