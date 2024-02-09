These days, beauty aficionados are all about curating a “skinstreamed” routine, aka a regimen that’s minimal, but efficacious. While it’s arguable whether you truly need to use a toner, there certainly are options on the shelves that pack a multitasking punch, earning their right in a streamlined routine.

Personally, I’ve found that innisfree’s Green Tea Enzyme 7% PHA Gentle Exfoliating Toner fits the bill. Not only does it prime your skin for the next step, but it also sloughs away buildup, works to improve your skin texture, boosts hydration, and helps even skin tone... all in one bottle of product.

While I haven’t been a big toner user in the past, this one has truly upgraded my routine. Here’s what it’s done to my finicky complexion after testing it for over a week.

Fast Facts

Price: $24 for 5.07 fl oz

$24 for 5.07 fl oz Best For: Gentle everyday exfoliation

Gentle everyday exfoliation Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: It complements my sensitive, combination skin care routine

The Innisfree Green Tea Enzyme PHA Toner

Toners can run the gamut from super simple to clinical grade and packed with exfoliating actives. Innisfree’s latest launch is on the more active side, yet it still manages to be soothing, hydrating, and easy for all skin types to tolerate.

innisfree

The magic is in its unique formula: First of all, green tea-derived enzymes (known for being a gentle exfoliant) and polyhydroxy acids (which tend to be better tolerated than other chemical exfoliants) are in charge of resurfacing and brightening the skin.

To balance the exfoliating action, the toner also contains five different kinds of hyaluronic acid, the humectant you know and love for hydrating the skin, as well as glycerin, another superstar hydrator.

BTW, enzymes have quickly become one of skin care’s biggest buzzwords — for good reason. While they aid in exfoliation without the intense abrasion, they also have a slew of other benefits. “Incorporating [enzymes] in skin care helps avoid and erase signs of cellular aging on the skin, such as laxity, wrinkles, pigmentation, and weakened barrier function,” board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, Dr. Margarita Lolis, M.D., previously told Bustle.

Key Ingredients

Green Tea Enzymes: Enzymes are undoubtedly the hero ingredient in this toner. Gentle and efficacious for all skin types, this ingredient acts as a non-abrasive exfoliant that brightens and resurfaces the skin without disrupting your protective barrier.

Enzymes are undoubtedly the hero ingredient in this toner. Gentle and efficacious for all skin types, this ingredient acts as a non-abrasive exfoliant that brightens and resurfaces the skin without disrupting your protective barrier. PHA: Polyhydroxy acid is a less harsh chemical exfoliant that visibly improves skin’s texture while clearing out pores.

Polyhydroxy acid is a less harsh chemical exfoliant that visibly improves skin’s texture while clearing out pores. Green Tea: Rich in antioxidants that protect against environmental stressors, this ingredient works to calm and soothe one’s complexion.

Rich in antioxidants that protect against environmental stressors, this ingredient works to calm and soothe one’s complexion. Hyaluronic Acid: This humectant is beloved for its skin-plumping abilities, and provides instant hydration while soothing the complexion.

First Impressions

With a consistency that’s almost identical to water, I immediately found the formula to feel velvety-smooth on my skin. The second I tapped it all over my face, it left my complexion drenched with juicy moisture and a high-shine radiance.

I loved how it had a refreshingly lightweight feel, too, and my go-to serums soaked right in afterwards.

The Final Verdict

After about a week and a half of diligently using the Green Tea Enzyme PHA Toner twice a day, I’ve found that it’s made a difference in my glow.

Typically, my skin tends to feel a bit dry with my double-cleansing routine. But this toner comes in as my moisturizing hero: It instantly delivers nourishment as well as that dewy “glazed” look that I dream of — and it helps my skin stay hydrated all day long.

If you’re looking for an upgrade to your beauty routine, I highly recommend this gentle, multitasking toner. It’s the step I didn't realize I was missing.