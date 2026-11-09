I’ve genuinely reached flow state with my makeup. Maybe it’s not the most exciting thing for a beauty writer to admit, but I’m perfectly happy admiring the experimental glam girls from afar. My own routine is pretty much down to a science: 15 minutes flat (yes, I’ve timed it), using the same products, in the same order, every single day. Sometimes, I’ll swap my mauve blush for terracotta — groundbreaking, I know. But the way I see it, why mess with a good thing?

Of course, I’m not opposed to trying something new in the name of journalism. But the barrier to entry in my permanent makeup bag is pretty high — particularly when it comes to mascara. I’ve already found a formula I love, so any serious contender has to offer something different. CoverGirl’s new Lash Blast Showstopper Mascara caught my attention for exactly that reason: I’d never seen an applicator quite like it, combining fiber bristles and silicone ones on the same wand.

In theory, the combination is meant to give maximum volume while also separating lashes so they don’t look clumpy. (Essentially, everything I’m looking for in a mascara.) As a longtime drugstore makeup enthusiast, I had high hopes — but if I spotted so much as a single flake, I was ready to throw in the towel. Spoiler: I haven’t reached for my regular mascara in a week. Ahead, my full review.

Fast Facts

Price: $12.99

$12.99 Best for: Buildable volume, lifted lashes, and long-lasting wear.

Buildable volume, lifted lashes, and long-lasting wear. Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I like: It doesn’t smudge or flake (even after 10 hours), and the brush makes it easy to coat every lash evenly.

It doesn’t smudge or flake (even after 10 hours), and the brush makes it easy to coat every lash evenly. What I don’t like: The formula is a little thick, so I prefer wiping off any excess product before applying.

CoverGirl Lash Blast Showstopper Mascara

At this point, you don’t need to be a makeup guru to recognize CoverGirl’s Lash Blast. The iconic orange tube has been a drugstore staple for years, thanks to its ability to deliver fuller-looking lashes. The latest addition to the lineup, the Showstopper Mascara, offers the same focus on volume — just with a slightly different approach.

The biggest selling point? The Double Act brush. Unlike Lash Blast’s chunky silicone wand, this one is slimmer, making it easier to reach even those tiny hairs in the inner corners. It also combines fiber bristles with silicone ones in a 360-degree twist — almost like a volumizing wand and a lengthening wand rolled into one. The idea is to build up thickness while combing through lashes for a more separated, defined finish. (In other words, if you found the OG Lash Blast a little clumpy, the Showstopper Mascara might be more your speed.)

The formula comes in a regular and waterproof version — with both promising flake-free, transfer-proof wear. They also contain a conditioning complex with peptides, vitamin B5, and castor oil to help nourish your natural lashes underneath. To apply, CoverGirl recommends starting at the roots, then twisting and rotating the wand as you pull it through your lashes instead of just wiggling it so both types of bristles get a chance to do their thing.

My Review

Before using CoverGirl’s Showstopper Mascara. After one coat of CoverGirl’s Showstopper Mascara. 1 / 2

My lashes are naturally thick, so I've never really given much attention to volumizing mascaras. Typically, I'm more interested in getting a little extra length and making sure everything washes off easily at night. (Urban Decay's Tube Job is my tried-and-true.) But, TMI warning: After dealing with a stye this summer, my lashes aren't quite as full as they used to be. There are a few sparse spots, and adding more length without volume makes them look spidery.

Naturally, when I tried the Showstopper Mascara before a night out, I was hoping to get some of that fullness back — and I wasn’t exactly shy with the application. I went in with two coats, and my lashes were basically touching my eyebrows. Even better, they still looked like individual lash clusters instead of five or six giant hairs clumped together. The brush did a good job of separating them, so there wasn’t just a bunch of product sitting at the root.

Of course, with my luck, it started raining halfway through the night — which really put this mascara to the test. But thankfully, there wasn’t a ring of black around my eyes when I made it home. In fact, there wasn’t even a single flake. Still, it came off like a breeze when I took a shower. (Considering how many mascaras smudge throughout the day and then refuse to budge when you're actually trying to wash them off, I was sufficiently impressed.)

The next day, I decided to go for a more natural lash look. The formula is on the thicker side, and the brush picks up quite a bit of product, so I wiped off the excess on a paper towel before applying (a trick I learned from Makeup by Mario, thank you very much). With a lighter coat, it looked even less clumpy, but my lashes still looked fuller and more defined — almost like I'd gotten a fresh lash lift and tint.

The Verdict

After testing CoverGirl's Showstopper Mascara for a week — through several 10-hour days, might I add — I'm happy to report that it's consistently good. Not once did I have to worry about smudging or flaking, and taking it off at night was just as easy. More importantly, I genuinely liked how my lashes looked: thicker and more lifted, but never spidery.

For my everyday routine, I'll probably stick to using less product, even if it means taking an extra second to wipe off the excess. Still, I like knowing I can build it up when I'm in the mood for something more exaggerated. If you want a reliable mascara that can do both (for less than $13, too), this is the one to try.