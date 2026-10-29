“Ladies, frost yourselves.” Matthew McConaughey was talking about diamonds when he delivered that line in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, but it could have just as easily been a beauty slogan. After all, when the movie came out in 2003, frosted lipstick was *the* look, preferably in a shade of pearly pink à la Pamela Anderson.

Flash-forward to today, and low-rise jeans are back, foot tattoos are getting another go, and apparently, we’re ready to frost ourselves all over again. According to Pinterest's 2026 Beauty Trend Report, searches for “frosted makeup” are up 286%, while “metallic lips” and “frosted lips 2000s” are both up 52% and 42%, respectively.

The only problem? Finding a lipstick with that perfectly icy shimmer hasn’t been so easy — unless you’re willing to take your chances on a 20-year-old tube from eBay. (I, for one, am not.) Luckily, M.A.C. Cosmetics just brought back its iconic Frost Lipsticks, with an updated formula and plenty of new shades. As someone who missed the frosted era the first time around, I knew I had to get my hands on them. Ahead, my full review.

Fast Facts

Price: $24

$24 Best for: A shimmery, Y2K-inspired lip.

A shimmery, Y2K-inspired lip. Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I like: The balmy formula glides on like butter.

M.A.C. Frost Lipstick

When M.A.C.’s frosted lipsticks originally launched in the ’90s, they delivered plenty of shimmer, but it came with a catch: The formula was notoriously gritty. That’s not the kind of thing beauty lovers are likely to put up with today, no matter how pretty the finish is. So for the relaunch, M.A.C. went back to the lab, making the pearlescent pigments even smaller for a smoother, slippier feel.

M.A.C. Cosmetics

If you were a fan of the OG line, though, don’t worry — not everything has changed. M.A.C. brought back three archival shades: Jet, a pearly black; Spanish Fly, a brown with a blue shift; and Chintz, a warm copper. And if those don't sound like your speed, there are 10 brand-new options to choose from, too, ranging from icy lavender to silvery greige. According to the brand, each offers medium, buildable coverage (more on that later), so you can keep the color relatively sheer or layer it up for a more intense, metallic finish.

My Review

Wearing M.A.C. Frost Lipstick in the shade Teddy Metal.

First of all, there’s nothing better than the smell of a M.A.C. lipstick. I’m not ashamed to admit I stuck my nose right up the tube before I even swatched anything; I am, however, a little embarrassed by how few lipsticks I actually have in my makeup collection. Compared to the gazillion glosses and lip oils, I probably own two at most. Maybe I’m a little scarred from the matte era, but I guess I’ve never really gotten over the idea of lipstick being dry and chalky.

Thankfully, M.A.C.’s new Frost formula proved me wrong. It's *super* buttery — it reminds me more of a balm than a classic lipstick. It glided on without any tugging whatsoever, and there was zero grittiness, but plenty of shimmer. Even better, it’s lightweight, to the point that I forgot I was wearing anything on my lips at all.

That being said, don't expect it to be the most moisturizing lip product out there. The metallic finish can make any flakiness more noticeable. Jojoba and castor seed oils in the formula keep it feeling comfortable rather than drying, but I found that a little lip prep goes a long way. Exfoliating beforehand, then applying some Vaseline while I finished the rest of my makeup, gave me a much smoother base for the shimmer.

The shimmer itself applies beautifully — super fine, evenly distributed, and not the least bit patchy. It also made my lips look a little fuller (I can see why the 2000s It girls were such big fans). The color is definitely buildable, as M.A.C. promised, but some shades pack more pigment than others. Chintz and Rogue, for example, deliver the most with just one swipe, while TV Gold and Teddy Metal are on the sheerer side. Personally, I've been loving Teddy Metal, a dusty rose with cool undertones, especially paired with a brown lip liner. It's not too flashy for everyday wear, but the golden shimmer makes it feel a little more special than my go-to gloss.

The color doesn't have quite the same staying power as the shimmer. After eating or drinking, I noticed that most of the pigment had rubbed off, even though my lips still had a subtle sparkle. But because the balmy formula is so easy to work with (even for a lipstick novice like me), touch-ups were a breeze. With the sheerer shades, I reapplied them without even looking in a mirror.

The Verdict

The second coming of frosted lipstick has officially won me over. The formula isn’t particularly hydrating, and the color definitely requires touch-ups throughout the day. But the buttery texture, ultra-fine shimmer, and easy application make those trade-offs feel pretty minor.

As someone who usually gravitates toward glosses and lip oils, I appreciate that these feel more like my usual low-maintenance lip products than the finicky lipsticks I tend to avoid. Even after the pigment fades, I’m left with a subtle sparkle and a fuller-looking pout — and swiping on another layer takes approximately two seconds and zero effort. Now, all that’s left to do is master Pamela Anderson’s smoky eye, and I’m all set for the Y2K revival.