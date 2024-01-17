Over on BeautyTok, products seem to go viral on an almost hourly basis. But every now and then something will stick — and, currently, that’s the CoverGirl Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence Foundation. This serum-packed tint has been racking up views and rave reviews for weeks, so I had to see what all the hype was about.

Unlike your typical tube of foundation, the CoverGirl Essence comes in a clear pump bottle that’s full of tiny pigmented beads suspended in liquid. This is a big reason why it’s so intriguing: One creator said it gives a radiant bare-skin cover effect, while another said it seems like the perfect drugstore dupe for the also-beady Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint, which costs $70.

Add in the fact that everyone is gushing about the way it makes their skin appear super smooth and extra glowy, and it’s no surprise that the drugstore foundation is constantly on the verge of selling out.

Fast Facts

Price: $21.29

$21.29 Best for: Evening out your complexion, priming the skin, plumping fine lines

Evening out your complexion, priming the skin, plumping fine lines My rating: 4/5

4/5 What we like: Super lightweight

Super lightweight What we don't like: The liquid formula can be messy; it only comes in eight shades

The CoverGirl Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence Foundation

While CoverGirl is known for its foundations, this essence is a lighter skin care/makeup hybrid that you can use as both a treatment and a tint. It contains glycerin for hydration, tranexamic acid for skin brightening, and 0.5% bakuchiol, aka a plant-based retinol meant to reduce fine lines and improve skin firmness — all in addition to the little pigmented capsules that provide coverage. Once the product is applied, the teeny beads pop and blend together so that you get a filter-like effect on your face.

The downside? It only comes in eight shades — which, compared to today’s newfound standard that sits closer to 40, is slim and can make it harder to find the perfect match.

How To Use

To get your glow on, CoverGirl recommends blending the product with your fingertips or a brush to activate the micro-droplets. As they melt and blend together, they’ll turn into a sheer skin tint.

The essence can be worn alone as a skin-boosting treatment, as a sheer cover-up, or with your fave foundation as a skin-perfecting primer when you want a little more coverage.

My Experience

I’m a lifelong BB cream girly, so I was hoping this tint would go on sheer — and lucky for me, it did.

When I first pumped the product onto the back of my hand, I was shook by how liquidy it was. It took some finesse to keep the soupy consistency from dripping while I blended the beads, but once I figured it out, the application was a breeze.

I smoothed the tint onto my face using my fingertips to start, then followed up with a few quick swipes of a makeup brush. I tried the shade Fair, and while it went on a little light at first, it eventually blended in like a dream.

You can definitely tell that this foundation is mostly made of water. It felt thin and slippery as I smoothed it on, and yet it still left behind a dewy tint. It’s buildable, too; I let the first layer dry for a few seconds and then applied a second to cover the redness on my cheeks and around my nose. It also nicely blurred my hyperpigmentation.

While I stopped there, I can see how this tint would work well as a makeup primer for anyone who wants to add a full-coverage foundation on top as a way to cover texture or acne. The essence is super hydrating and light, which to me is ideal for a base layer.

The Verdict

Not everything that goes viral on TikTok lives up to the hype, but I can say this foundation is worth it, especially for the price. It’s a great pick if you prefer light, hydrating tints that make your skin look lit from within.

My one recommendation is to keep blending as you apply, especially if the beads don’t break up right away. Once you figure out how to use its unique formula, it could easily become a go-to in your makeup bag.

