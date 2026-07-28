In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Daniela Avanzini shares her sunburnt blush hack, the secret to her signature siren eye, and the makeup trend she recently added to her routine.

Daniela Avanzini’s ideal day off is simple: lounging on the beach. Unfortunately for her, it’s been raining all weekend in Montauk.

The forecast doesn’t seem to bother the KATSEYE singer much, though. That afternoon, when every other editor and influencer bails on a boat ride because of the storm, she heads out anyway with her boyfriend.

As a member of KATSEYE, the global girl group behind “Gnarly” and “Gabriela,” the 21-year-old pop star has spent most of the past year on the move — touring, performing at Coachella, and filming a music video with Demi Moore. “I get Christmas off, and that's pretty much it,” she laughs. But when I meet her in Montauk during a trip with Armani Beauty, she’s making the most of the rare stretch of downtime.

That game-for-anything attitude shows up throughout the entire weekend, too. At every bonfire, dinner, and cocktail hour, she’s chatting with everyone, happy to jump into whatever’s next. By the time we sit down on her hotel bed to talk all things beauty, it makes perfect sense that she takes the same carefree approach to her makeup.

“I love to do a bold lip and a crazy eye,” Avanzini says. “There’s nothing clean girl about my makeup.” Lately, that’s meant bleaching her brows for a magazine cover and adding faux freckles to her routine. “It turns out freckles make your nose look smaller,” she says. “They completely change my face.” She’s already thinking about what to try next: a skinny brow, maybe, or going in the complete opposite direction and growing them “really thick.”

Instagram/@daniela_avanzini For all that experimentation, though, Avanzini does have a few signatures. Her curls aren’t going anywhere, and neither is the smoky siren eye she draws on with black eyeshadow almost every day. Then there’s blush — and lots of it. Fittingly, she’s an ambassador for Armani’s new Dolci Blush collection. “I love blush,” she says. “You can never have too many. I have a drawer full of them, but I’m always excited to add another to the collection.” If it all sounds distinctly Gen Z, that’s because it is. Avanzini’s beauty routine is shaped by the same internet-born trends that define her generation: blush blindness, bleached brows, faux freckles, and curly-hair hacks. But these days, she’s less interested in endlessly scrolling for her next beauty discovery. “I deleted TikTok because there was a point where it got a little dark and a little heavy,” she says. “Sometimes that can totally affect my mood, my day-to-day, and just how I work. Having the girls as a support system is also really, really important because it helps knowing that you're not alone.” Ahead, Avanzini gets into the beauty products that have earned a spot in her routine, from the foundation she wears through every KATSEYE show to the Korean moisturizer she recommends to all her friends.

Her Sunburnt Blush Essential Armani Beauty Dolci Blush Sephora $39 See On Sephora “I love a cream blush. The texture [of this one] is light, but there’s so much pigment. You can really build it up. I use the mauve shade first, and then I like to put the cinnamon one on top. Since it’s creamy, I’ll go in with my ring finger to place it on the corner of my cheek. I don’t bring it too far under my eyes — I just want it to look like I’m a little sun-kissed. I actually just learned this hack where you put a little bit above your eyebrow, and it makes you look even more sun-kissed. I don’t put blush on my nose, which I know a lot of people do. I usually keep it on my cheeks, and then, if I’m feeling it, on top of my brow.”

Her Siren-Eye Staple Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $56 See On Sephora “This is my favorite thing to talk about because it's really so simple. I just use black eyeshadow. Especially if you’re a beginner and you’re starting to figure out how to do a fox eye, it’s easier to use an angled brush dipped in a really black eyeshadow. If you mess up, you can just grab a Q-tip and wipe it away. With liquid eyeliner, it’s much, much harder. I just follow my natural eye shape. So, for the inner corner, instead of taking it straight out, I’ll angle it down a little bit. Sometimes for stage makeup, I'll add liquid liner on top. With all the lights, a bolder look shows up better. But day to day, I just use black eyeshadow. It’s smokier.”

Her Curly-Hair Holy Grail Wella EIMI Strong Hold Volumizing Mousse Ulta $22.50 See On Ulta “I need mousse to define my curls — otherwise, they’ll just be poofy. I part my hair into two sections and spray it with water. Once it’s soaked, I put some mousse in my hands, work it through, and brush it all together. There’s this specific brush I use that’s meant for curly hair. My hair girl recommended it to me, then I saw it on TikTok. Afterward, I diffuse it a little, then let it air-dry the rest of the way. You don’t want to diffuse too much because that’s when it starts to get frizzy.”

Her Skin Care Must-Have Dr.G Red Blemish Clear Soothing Cream Olive Young $42 $31.50 $31.50 See On Olive Young “Korean skin care is the best. There’s this moisturizer from Dr. G that I genuinely love. It has a jelly texture, and I think it’s really good for dry skin. I put my friend onto it, and everyone I tell about it loves it. I use it every single day. I honestly don’t even have a skin care routine — I just put witch hazel on my face and then moisturizer.”

Her K-Beauty Obsession Care Plus Acne Cover Spot Patch Olive Young $8 See On Olive Young “Korea also has the best pimple patches. I’m not kidding, I think I bought 2,000 of these.”

Her Stage Makeup MVP Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation Sephora $69 See On Sephora “This is the best foundation ever. I wore it for every single show on our Beautiful Chaos tour. It’s so full coverage, it doesn’t crease, it’s so smooth, and it lasts so long.”