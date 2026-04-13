When I was growing up in the early 2000s, glossy magazines made life seem so glamorous. I’d read them while waiting in line with my mom at the grocery store and get completely sucked in by headlines like, “How To Get The Bounciest Blowout Of Your Life” and “Take Your Makeup From Day To Night.”

I imagined the adults of the world were constantly zhuzhing their looks: the CEO fixing her lipstick in the back of a taxi, the editor refreshing her hair before dashing off to dinner and drinks. The whole “day-to-night makeup” idea felt like the ultimate marker of being a sophisticated grown-up.

Now that I’m here, I don’t see any of these midday glam rituals. Did we all get duped?

Where’s My Day-To-Night Makeup?

Day-to-night makeup, as it was presented in the Y2K era, often meant layering on a darker lip or more dramatic eyeshadow to enter “night mode.” And yet, this doesn’t seem to be a step that’s embedded into everyday life.

I’m not alone in this yearning. On TikTok, creator @elizabeth__cee said, “I really thought that when I became an adult I would have to constantly transform my makeup day to night at the drop of a hat. Turns out that wasn’t the case lol.” She also noted that now that millennials are the grown-ups in the room, it’s barely a thing at all. In her comments, someone else agreed: “So true, why was that such a selling point?”

Here’s what happened: Darker, moodier makeup was more popular in the ’90s, 2000s, and 2010s. People lived for a full face of makeup: smoky eyes, cut creases, high-contrast lip combos. Today, it’s all about a more natural look. Even when going out at night, you’ll see a sea of “no makeup makeup”-style glows.

For some, the shift also goes the other way: it’s more acceptable to wear whatever you want, whenever you want, so makeup “transitions” feel less necessary. Waltzing into work with a major case of blush blindness or a vampy lip doesn’t really prompt a colleague to say, “Hey, that’s not day makeup!”

While it makes sense that we don’t have as much need for transitional makeup in 2026, I know I’m not the only one who feels like they missed out on the glamour of getting ready.

Bring Back “Day-To-Night” Makeup

In her video, @elizabeth__cee attempted the day to night makeup she was promised as a youth, and she was fully immersed in that glossy magazine fantasy. She refreshed her concealer, patted on bronzer, and added more blush to transform her casual daytime look into one that felt more polished for night.

She also popped on a dark, sparkly shadow, a slick of mascara, and some setting powder to take down a day’s worth of shine. It seemed like such a nice ritual — one where you get to pause and refresh yourself before heading out for the night. Something about putting on “evening makeup” made me want to go digging through my eyeshadow collection.

To my surprise, a quick scroll through TikTok suggests that day-to-night makeup isn’t totally gone. In fact, more people seem to be leaning into it than I realized.

In another clip, creator @pranitatatata transitioned from day to night by applying heavier eye makeup and more contour. Paired with a black lacy top, she was instantly ready to go out.

Creator @emanosmannn also loves a day-to-night look and called it a godsend for anyone who has a “5 to 9” following their “9 to 5.” Before her evening plans, she dotted concealer on a few pimples, added more bronzer to her cheeks and eyes, and finished with a darker lip combo. “Now you’re good to go for the night,” she said, “looking like a whole new lady.”

Here’s hoping day-to-night makeup makes a quiet comeback. Or at least a version of it that fits the way we actually live now.