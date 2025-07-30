The little things you might not love about yourself — like how you instantly turn three shades darker whenever you’re feeling shy — have a funny way of going viral on BeautyTok. Check out faux freckles and dark under-eye bags, “flaws” that eventually became fashionable. The latest addition is inspired by the girlies who boldly blush.

While flushed cheeks might once have made you want to hide, the “shy girl” makeup trend encourages you to lean in — and load up on blush. “It’s all about creating that super feminine, sweet, soft pink glow, like you’ve just been caught in a cute moment and are blushing,” says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Sophie Haig.

What Is “Shy Girl” Makeup?

Shy girl makeup features fresh, dewy skin, barely-there foundation, and a subtle lip, but the real star of the show? Pink, rosy cheeks. “It’s one of my favorite trends for summer as it’s fresh, youthful, easy to achieve, and can be worn on any occasion,” Haig tells Bustle.

For inspo, look no further than the celebs who embrace bold blush, like Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber. The idea is to forget all about “blush blindness” — aka the TikTok-viral concept that you can apply too much pigment to the cheeks without realizing it — and swipe on as much flush as possible.

To elevate the look, pair it with monochromatic glam. You can extend the same shade to your lips and eyes for a foolproof beat.

How To Rock The Trend

The key to nailing the shy girl trend is using the right brush. Ilia happened to recently launch the perfect one: the Soft Focus Blurring Blush. The velvety pressed powder melts into the skin to deliver a blurred flush that’s buildable yet weightless.

Haig recommends using rose-colored hues to replicate a romantic pink flush, like Sensation. “Take a soft, fluffy blush brush like the Ilia Precision Powder Brush and apply a wash of blush over the apples of your cheeks, up into the temples, the outer corner of the eyebrow, and with what’s left on the brush, dust gently across the bridge of your nose,” she says.

After that, Haig recommends smudging a dewy highlight stick (she likes Ilia’s Multi Stick in At Last) on top of the powdered blush to lock in the color and create a shiny, dimensional glow.

To finish your shy girl makeup, pop on a lipstick or stain in a similar shade. You could even take a finger, tap it into your blush, and pat that onto your lips, too. The goal? A soft, sweet flush that looks like you're blushing for real — no actual embarrassment required.