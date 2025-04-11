Beauty
The "Disco Lips" Trend Brings The Party To Your Pout
Maximalist beauty is here.
Brat summer might be over, but the party-girl aesthetic has slowly been taking over the fashion and beauty worlds — from “undone” hair and makeup looks straight out of the post-club night playbook to the return of maximalism.
After lip products reigned supreme in 2024, it’s about time they got a makeover. This time, they’ve landed in bold territory: last year’s emphasis on high-gloss pouts is evolving into a ’90s-inspired return of shiny, shimmery pigment. While nourishing formulas products aren’t going anywhere, clean girl lips are being replaced by more fun makeup alternatives that make a statement.
Enter: “disco lips,” which are about to be everywhere this summer.
All About Disco Lips
Enough about recession indicators. Let’s be positive: Disco lips are *summer* indicators. It’s time to be outside and embrace a more playful aesthetic... and what’s more flirty than a sparkly pout?
“This trend is all about shine and shimmer; think high-gloss finishes, sparkly textures, and a lip that catches the light like a disco ball,” says Kim Paige, a pro makeup artist based in Los Angeles. “While sparkle in makeup is nothing new, it’s definitely having a moment again, especially as many recent beauty trends lean into radiance and glow.”
Note that disco lips are more sophisticated than the sticky glittery glosses of the early 2000s. Prime examples? Just look at Miley Cyrus, who showed off a dazzling pout in her recent “Something Beautiful” music video. The vibrant makeup look was also seen on the runway this year at Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2025 show, where makeup artist Pat McGrath outlined models’ mouths with metallic lip liner. Meanwhile, at Antonio Marras’ fashion show this past season, confetti lips — complete with flecks of red glitter — were on full display.
And although they make a big impact, disco lips are “surprisingly wearable,” says Paige.
How To Get The Look
Surprisingly, wearing glitter on your lips is a versatile trend. “Go bold with chunky flecks for festivals or lean into a more sheer, shimmery gloss for summer nights out,” Paige suggests.
Typically, she says a disco pout involves a lip liner paired with an ultra-shiny, glittery gloss to create a multidimensional, reflective look. “To nail the disco lips look, it’s all about layering,” she says. “The goal is to create a glossy, light-catching finish that looks like it’s dancing under the disco lights. Go in with a high-shine gloss or metallic liquid lip that adds serious sparkle and dimension.”