Brat summer might be over, but the party-girl aesthetic has slowly been taking over the fashion and beauty worlds — from “undone” hair and makeup looks straight out of the post-club night playbook to the return of maximalism.

After lip products reigned supreme in 2024, it’s about time they got a makeover. This time, they’ve landed in bold territory: last year’s emphasis on high-gloss pouts is evolving into a ’90s-inspired return of shiny, shimmery pigment. While nourishing formulas products aren’t going anywhere, clean girl lips are being replaced by more fun makeup alternatives that make a statement.

Enter: “disco lips,” which are about to be everywhere this summer.

All About Disco Lips

Enough about recession indicators. Let’s be positive: Disco lips are *summer* indicators. It’s time to be outside and embrace a more playful aesthetic... and what’s more flirty than a sparkly pout?

“This trend is all about shine and shimmer; think high-gloss finishes, sparkly textures, and a lip that catches the light like a disco ball,” says Kim Paige, a pro makeup artist based in Los Angeles. “While sparkle in makeup is nothing new, it’s definitely having a moment again, especially as many recent beauty trends lean into radiance and glow.”

Miley Cyrus/YouTube

Note that disco lips are more sophisticated than the sticky glittery glosses of the early 2000s. Prime examples? Just look at Miley Cyrus, who showed off a dazzling pout in her recent “Something Beautiful” music video. The vibrant makeup look was also seen on the runway this year at Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2025 show, where makeup artist Pat McGrath outlined models’ mouths with metallic lip liner. Meanwhile, at Antonio Marras’ fashion show this past season, confetti lips — complete with flecks of red glitter — were on full display.

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And although they make a big impact, disco lips are “surprisingly wearable,” says Paige.

How To Get The Look

Surprisingly, wearing glitter on your lips is a versatile trend. “Go bold with chunky flecks for festivals or lean into a more sheer, shimmery gloss for summer nights out,” Paige suggests.

Typically, she says a disco pout involves a lip liner paired with an ultra-shiny, glittery gloss to create a multidimensional, reflective look. “To nail the disco lips look, it’s all about layering,” she says. “The goal is to create a glossy, light-catching finish that looks like it’s dancing under the disco lights. Go in with a high-shine gloss or metallic liquid lip that adds serious sparkle and dimension.”