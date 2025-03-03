Fashion month is nearing the finish line, and if there’s one city you can rely on to bring the glamourous vibes each time, it’s Milan. Consider it a dutiful homage to the Italian brands it houses — creative directors and makeup artists put out some of their most memorable work here.

There’s Prada, Versace, Gucci, and the list goes on and on. These brands have mastered chicness through their designs, and on the runway, they seamlessly weave beauty into their storytelling. The result is a full-on masterclass on spectacle and creativity.

This season, Milan Fashion Week has had some of the most unique makeup and hairstyles that helped bring each designer’s visions to life. As the ’90s rage continues in the beauty world, it’s clear that makeup artists aren’t done putting it on their mood boards just yet.

At Versace F/W ’25, dark and grungy plum lips were swiped on models like Mona Tougaard and Irina Shayk, creating an old-school vinyl look. Over at Prada, bed head was prominent, with static hairstyles being paraded during the show — hair brushes be damned.

Intrigued? Scroll on for the six can’t-miss beauty trends from Milan Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 shows.

1. Bed Head

Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli / Contributor

Next time your hair feels a little frizzy, just call it Prada chic. On Miuccia’s runway, models walked with messy strands that looked as if they had just rolled out of bed.

As for their makeup, Prada Makeup global creative makeup artist Lynsey Alexander said goodbye to thin arches and swiped on the brand’s upcoming launches: Prada Lines Durable Gliding Eye Pencil (yes, on the brows) and the Pradascope Lash Lengthening Mascara on their lashes.

2. Vampy Lips

Pat McGrath

Try not to call Pat McGrath ‘Mother’ — challenge level: impossible. For Versace, the legendary artist created a vampy look using deep lip pencils to add dimension along the outer edges. She then applied her MatteTrance Lipstick in McMENAMY across the full pout, pressing DEEP VOID into the center. A swipe of clear gloss sealed the look with a glass-like finish.

To top off the glam, McGrath added a pearlescent lavender sparkle to the eyelids, creating a totally mesmerizing iridescent effect.

3. Flipped Out Bobs

Getty Images/ Rosdiana Ciaravolo / Contributor

In case you missed it: Flipped bobs are having a major moment right now. Moschino’s vision for the show featured a bit of a sculptural take on the ’90s hairstyle. The dramatic curled-out ends gave a romantic touch that felt old school yet modern at the same time.

4. Blue Eyeliner

Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki / Contributor

It might be time to swap your black eyeliner for a colorful one instead. David Koma certainly seems to be giving the blue eyeshadow trend his stamp of approval. For his first Blumarine show as the new creative director, makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar adorned the eyelids of stars like Irina Shayk with blue sparkles.

5. Confetti Lips

Getty Images/ Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

As you’ve seen play out during award season, the red lip is back (if it ever really left, that is). But Milan Fashion Week proved that the signature style can be tweaked if the occasion calls for it. Case in point? Antonio Marras’ confetti lips, which had flecks of metallic ruby glitter placed at the center of the pout.

You can never have enough sparkle, so the models’ hair was further adorned with bejeweled headbands.

6. Avant-Garde Cat Eyes

Getty Images/Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

Never forget your grunge roots. Cat-eyes at Giorgio Armani gave double trouble with a graphic brown eyeliner. The edgy look had a subdued effect thanks to the soft shade that made it feel a bit sweeter paired with a subtle pink lip.