If you’ve ever been to a Diwali party, you know that a minimalist aesthetic isn’t exactly the move. For one of India’s biggest holidays that’s celebrated around the globe, going OTT is practically required.

Thankfully, beauty trends are going that way, too. “In makeup, we are seeing a return to maximalism, so what better holiday to lean into this?” says red carpet makeup artist Kirin Bhatty.

She’s particularly excited about eyeshadow’s major comeback — a trend that’s been spotted both on red carpets as well as the runways throughout fashion month. Also on her list? Shimmery body skin, blush to the temples, and more vibrant lipstick looks. “There’s nothing more beautiful than a desi outfit paired with a bold lip.”

Bina Khan, a London-based makeup artist and co-founder of Just B Cosmetics, agrees with this “more is more” mindset. “Bring on the kohl and the cat eye. Have some fun and be a siren.”

And, of course, there’s always room for some glitter. “For Diwali, I love a sparkly, smoky eye —because sparkles are a must,” says beauty content creator Arshia Moorjani, founder of makeup brand Meri Stori.

Below, the pros share their tips on achieving a festive, full-glam Diwali beat.

1. Be Intentional About Your Glow

For a luminous, lit-from-within glow, layer your products strategically. “Sculpt with a deep gold highlighter where you contour and highlight with champagne tones pressed straight into your foundation,” says Khan. Set with a powder for a blurred, natural-looking finish.

Bhatty locks it all in with an illuminating setting spray but keeps the center of the face softly matte to avoid excess shine. To finish, she “wraps” blush from cheeks to temples for a lifted look, layering a liquid formula first, then a light dusting of powder.

2. Give Your Brows Their Big Moment

As Bhatty says, “A bold brow will frame your face and bring the whole look to life.”

It all starts with a brow powder. Khan recommends following your brow’s natural shape and filling in sparse areas with a fine, angled brush and ashy brow powder. You can also use a micro pencil to add light strokes. Once filled, brush and gel the hairs into place to keep them lifted and defined all night.

3. Play Up Your Eyes & Lips

Indian makeup often focuses on an intricately-crafted statement eye, but this year, the lips deserve just as much attention. “I’m such a fan of a strong lip with a strong eye,” says Khan. The key is color harmony: try, for instance, a magenta or garnet lip with a shimmery eye and smoky waterline.

Moorjani agrees that balance is key. “If I’m doing a bold eye — smoky, sparkly, or winged — I’ll usually go for a more neutral lip,” she says. But even a subtle lip gets some drama: “Lip liner is non-negotiable. It makes everything pop.”

Her new brand, Mari Stori, was born from her hunt for flattering nudes for brown skin tones. “So many shades washed me out, so I started mixing my own,” she says. “Now, there’s finally a shade range that centers brown skin but works on everyone.”

4. A Shimmery Eye Is A Must

Glitter is back, and it’s shimmerier and sparklier than ever. “When I apply glitter onto the lid, I anchor it with liner and lots of mascara,” says Bhatty. “It adds structure to the look and really makes it sexy, too.” Her take? Eyeliner and glitter are besties.

Khan is all about creative shimmer placement — like a flash of sparkle in the inner corners — and playful hues. “Hot pink, moss green, and cool blue all look amazing paired with a long cat eyeliner and a sharply kohl lined waterline,” she says. “No one does adventurous, multi-hued sparkle like Pat McGrath.”

5. Build The Ultimate Statement Lip

Lipstick is another makeup staple that’s on its well-deserved comeback tour. “There’s nothing more gorgeous than beautiful, saturated color to go with gorgeous Indian outfits,” says Bhatty. Alongside traditional red, she reaches for oxblood, brick tones, deep berry, and true brown. Khan, meanwhile, prefers contrast via a matte outline and juicy gloss in the center of the lip. “It gives dimension without going full shiny.” Note that prep matters as much as pigment. Exfoliate gently and hydrate before applying color for a smooth finish.

Moorjani’s go-to is a defined, satin lip. “It ties everything together and gives that polished, festive finish,” she says.