Dearest gentle reader, the ton is abuzz with whispers of a most intriguing alliance, for word has reached this author that Dove has entered into a courtship with the house of Bridgerton — promising scents so luxurious, even Her Majesty may be compelled to partake.

Translation: On Dec. 28, Dove released a limited-edition collaboration with Bridgerton, exclusively at Target. The collection — which arrives ahead of the Season 4 premiere on Jan. 29 — features body washes, body scrubs, hand washes, antiperspirants, body mists, and the classic Dove bar in four new fragrances that the season’s belles have made the most talked-about fixtures in their powder rooms.

The Dove x Bridgerton Collection

TikTok is already weighing in on which scent deserves the crown. An early frontrunner is Whispering Wisteria, whose notes of champagne and orchid evoke a scandalous garden promenade. Gourmand girls have flocked to Raspberry Rendezvous, a blend of whipped cream, berries, rose, and peony. Moonlit Masquerade takes inspiration from the masked ball teased in the Season 4 trailer, pairing hydrangea and eucalyptus over a warm musk base. Meanwhile, Love & Meadows offers a fresher take on florals, combining bergamot, wildflowers, and rose with amber and cedarwood for a scent that’s green and just the right amount of sweet.

The fragrances are worthy of a Bridgerton soirée on their own, but the Regency-inspired packaging is a bonus. Floral motifs and gilded accents make every body wash, scrub, and antiperspirant an elegant necessity you won’t want to hide in your bathroom cabinet. Even the bar soaps come in soft pastel colors. After the viral frenzy surrounding Dove’s Crumbl Cookies collaboration in 2024, this release is poised to rival it. So, whether you’re a Bridgerton superfan or simply in search of a new shower scent, a trip to Target might find itself at the top of your to-do list.

Below, a rundown of my picks from the Dove x Bridgerton launch — and what you’ll want to grab before they sell out.

My Review

The Body Wash

Raspberry Rendezvous is dessert in a bottle. It literally smells like raspberries and cream, while subtle hints of vanilla warm it up and the slightest touch of rose adds some brightness. Plus, the texture of this body wash is as creamy as the scent. Compared to the other gel-like formulas, this one’s almost a mousse, yet still builds into a frothy lather. It cleans the skin without stripping any moisture, and after I got out the shower, I couldn’t stop myself from smelling the lingering sweetness on arms.

The Body Scrub

Fair warning: One of my friends tried this, and her spray-tan artist said she couldn’t use it before an appointment because it’s just that hydrating. I can cosign that. The whipped texture contains a quarter of moisturizing cream, so while you exfoliate — with micro-crystals that aren’t nearly as harsh as a sugar scrub — you’re left with silky smooth skin. Honestly, I didn’t even need body lotion afterward. Whispering Wisteria, perfect for those who love an aromatic and sweeter floral, will make you feel ball- or bed-ready in no time.

The Antiperspirant

I’ve been a Dove deodorant disciple for as long as I can remember, and that’s because the brand does deodorants better than anyone — no clumping, no clothing transfer, and all-day protection. I’m always on the hunt for a new scent, and spoiler: I found my new favorite with Love & Meadows. Compared to Whispering Wisteria, it’s a greener, more plant-forward floral with citrus notes. For anyone who prefers freshness over sweetness, this one hits the mark perfectly.

The Body Mist

The belle of the ball is Moonlit Masquerade, and the subtleties of the scent really come through in this body mist. The fragrance opens with velvety white florals, softer than Whispering Wisteria — and then it dries down into a musky, powdery finish that lingers like second skin. Clean but with a little intrigue, it’s ideal for anyone who wants a floral with depth. Think of it as the scent equivalent of a masked ball — there’s more hiding underneath.

The Hand Wash

If you couldn’t tell, Raspberry Rendezvous is my fave scent in the collection — and the hand wash version is just as delicious. It leaves your hands feeling soft and smooth, and the tartness of the raspberry packs a punch against the whipped cream and vanilla. The hand wash is available in two scents — Raspberry Rendezvous and Whispering Wisteria. Whispering Wisteria has taken its place on my bathroom counter, while Raspberry Rendezvous is currently living beside my kitchen sink. Because why settle for a lemon-scented soap when I can smell like sorbet?

The Bar Soap

A product that truly needs no introduction. Dove’s bar soaps got a refresh with these Bridgerton-inspired scents, available in two options — Love & Meadows and Moonlit Masquerade. Love & Meadows officially takes the second-place spot in my fragrance favorites, and the pastel green bar looks so cute in my shower... even if I did feel a twinge of sadness when I had to rip the packaging open. Once lathered, it’s impossible not to be won over. The texture glides over skin, leaving it lightly scented as if I’d just returned from a garden tryst. Consider it the perfect upgrade to your bathroom soap situation.