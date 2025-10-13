It’s almost time to return to the ton for another dreamy love story. Fans have been pining to know the Bridgerton Season 4 release date ever since Benedict and Sophie were tapped as the next leads — and finally, they have some answers.

Bridgerton Season 4 Is Right Around The Corner

On Oct. 13, Netflix announced that Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere in two installments of four episodes each (just like #Polin last season). Part 1 will drop on Jan. 29, and Part 2 follows on Feb. 26.

In addition to sharing the release date (er, dates), Netflix unveiled a new trailer in which a masked Benedict and Sophie slow-mo graze past each other on the stairs. Swoon. It’s not only a delightfully charged moment, but a handy nod to the season’s theme of exploring the downstairs: i.e. the servants’ world of which Sophie is a part.

Julie Andrews echoes the vertical motif in the trailer — seemingly confirming that while Penelope put down her Lady Whistledown persona in Season 3, the iconic voice will return. As she narrates: “With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs. So then, we must ask ourselves: Do we rise to the occasion? As always, time — and this author — will tell.”

Netflix

A Peek Ahead

Ever since it was confirmed that Bridgerton would return sometime in 2026, fans have hoped that it would arrive early in the year — with some viewers theorizing about a New Year’s drop, and others looking to Valentine’s Day. Fortunately, the newly announced winter release date will give you a special treat to look forward to after the holidays.

Another reason to get excited? Also on Oct. 13, Shonda Rhimes stopped by Today and shared her take on the upcoming season. “This season, for me, is my favorite,” she declared. “I know it’s a fan-favorite book, but also there’s a sexiness and there’s an awareness about the story that I really love.”

Indeed, Bridgerton book readers know that there’s quite a few steamy encounters to look forward to — as well as some deep character development. As Luke Thompson (who stars as Benedict alongside Yerin Ha’s Sophie) told Bustle after Season 3, his character has a “complex relationship with growing up” that should set up quite the journey ahead.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“When you’re young, you just want freedom, freedom, freedom to constantly reinvent yourself and discover more. It doesn’t really work like that,” he said. “We are finite, and we have to grow up and make choices. That’s something that Benedict clearly wants to do, but is anxious about doing.”

In Season 4, it looks like Sophie may be just the inspiration he needs.