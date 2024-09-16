For many, fall is the perfect excuse to head to your fave hair salon and refresh your tresses for the new season. If you’d prefer the cost and ease of doing it at home, however, a tone and gloss treatment might just be the dream scenario.

Beauty brand dpHUE has created the ultimate two-in-one for girlies who want to revive their strands yet want to space out the time between salon appointments. Enter: the Gloss+ Toning collection, available to shop in two different shades depending on your hair color.

Your Glossiest Hair Ever

The new dpHUE Gloss+ Toning combines the cult-beloved benefits of its original Gloss+ product with brassiness-banishing capabilities — so not only does it tone your strands, but it acts as a deep conditioner akin to the ones you’d find in a salon.

Meant to be applied from roots to ends, this product makes a major difference in just three to five minutes before rinsing. What’s more, it’s safe to use regularly on both natural and color-treated hair since it’s formulated without any harsh peroxide or ammonia.

dpHUE

If you have dark brown or espresso-colored hair, the Green Neutralizer is the perfect choice. Opposite reddish tones on the color wheel, the powerful green pigments in this product instantly neutralize your tone, leaving you with a color that’s likely much closer to what you initially left the salon with.

dpHUE

For those with blonde or silver hair (or even just blonde highlights that have turned orange-y), the Purple Neutralizer is a must-have in your arsenal. The dark purple deep conditioner sits opposite yellow on the color wheel, immediately nixing unwanted orange undertones for a much icier finish than before.

An Honest Review Of The Newness

My hair is color-treated — but because I have a natural-looking balayage dye job, it’s incredibly low-maintenance (and I only get a salon refresh once or twice a year). That being said, my color can look a bit dull, and especially after a long summer in the chlorine and summer heat, it tends to get a bit more brassy or orange towards the ends than I’d like.

I have light brunette hair with light bronde pieces throughout, so the dpHUE team recommended I use the Purple Neutralizer for the best results.

Using Purple Neutralizer. Olivia Rose Rushing

After just one use, I noticed that my hair looked more neutralized and refreshed — and a lot more like the natural color I love so much. While I’d probably notice a bigger tone shift if my hair were a lighter honey-blonde shade, I was *obsessed* with how soft and shiny my strands looked once they were dried straight with my fave non-damaging blow dryer brush.

Whenever my hair needs a bit of love (but I want to avoid my pricey hair appointment just a little bit longer) — I’ll definitely be reaching for this must-have in my shower.