Summer’s carefree vibes will soon be gone — and in their place, whispers of chillier days, pumpkin spiced lattes, cozy platform UGGs, and back-to-school haircuts (yes, that’s a thing for adults, too) are on the way.

When it comes to trendy chops for the upcoming fall 2024 season, the girlies are all about blunt bobs, flirty curtain bangs à la Sabrina Carpenter, and bouncy ’90s layers. As for the buzziest hair colors, pro stylists say it’s truly the season of warm tones.

“I see gold tones, coppers, and warm brondes in full effect,” says Matt Rez, a Moroccanoil global colorist and right-hand to stars like Hailey Bieber and Tate McRae.

Sierra Kener, a California-based colorist who has celebs like Nina Dobrev frequent her chair, says just how flattering warm hair can be. “Warmth all over enhances skin tones and eye colors.”

Laura Polko — a House of Frieda ambassador and stylist to Gigi Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld — agrees with the sentiment, pointing to shades of vivid cherry red and gilded honey blonde as ones to watch for the months to come.

In other words? PSL season is not just for nostalgic, sweet-smelling drinks, but for hair hues, too.

In need of some inspo ahead of your next salon appointment? Here are eight colors ideas to snag.

1 The Espresso Brunette @ariana_greenblatt This time last year, “espresso makeup” all but owned the glam trends. This season, the same adoration for the sultry hue is translating to hair. “Espresso brunettes will also be popular since a lot of people opt to go darker in the fall,” says Polko. As a total bonus? “This color compliments most skin tones.” Say hello to the dark side.

3 The Sweet Honey Blonde @rosiehw For the tried-and-true blondies of the world, both expert hairstylists agree that gold-toned shades are the move as the weather begins to chill. “I am loving honey blondes,” says Polko. Although the sun isn’t quite as bright as the summer months, Rez notes that the gilded shade looks radiant against all complexions. “The golden blonde element brings a pop of brightness.”

4 The Low-Maintenance Soft Brunette @_mymyhair Not really feeling brunette or blonde? A low-key bronde may be the answer. “It’s going to be a major trend,” says Polko. “It's much less maintenance than going full blonde, and I love how it looks more natural too.” For longer waits between salon visits, a natural balayage dye job is truly the move.

5 The Sultry Cherry Red @dualipa Over your “cherry girl” summer and ready for a cherry-inspired fall instead? Polko says that the vibrant color gives total main character energy. (Proof? Dua Lipa has been rocking the color for nearly a year now.) Keep it through the holiday season for a festive vibe.

6 The Deeply Dimensional ’Do @fashmine No matter which shade of brunette you prefer, one thing is for sure: dimension is *in* for fall. “We're going to see a lot of darker colors with lots of dimension,” says Polko. Say goodbye to flat color.

7 The Bora Bora Bronde @tatemcrae Feeling an endless summer? Rez says that many will be rocking their sun-drenched, naturally-lightened hair hues through the fall months. “Imagine being in Bora Bora for the summer living your best life in the waters under the sun. You visit the islands going in with the lightest brown hair, and come back in the fall with ribbon-like blonde highlights that gradually get lighter as they travel down your lengths,” says Rez. “‘Bora bora bronde’ is the ultimate marriage of browns, dark blondes and lightest blonde that looks contrasted and melted.” And spoiler: you don’t have to travel to the island to achieve the look.