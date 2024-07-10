The Ghd Duet Blowdry Is The Secret To Mind-Blowing Blowouts

In theory, a hairbrush blowdryer is genius — especially for the girlies on the go who still want salon-quality blowouts on the regular (and from the comfort of their homes, too). Though TBH, if you’ve ever gotten your hands on one, you’re truly not alone if your hair is often left tangled in the bristles, with endless breakage and flyaways, and perhaps even smelling a bit... well, burnt.

Because of that, I’ve personally given up on the category as a whole, finding that the results are not worth damaging my fine, color-treated strands. That is, until ghd, a leader in next-level hair tools, sent me their latest innovation that completely nixes every single brush blowdryer woe I’ve ever had (and even addresses some I didn’t think to be solved).

Meet the Duet Blowdry — a multi-tasking blowdryer brush that not only takes your hair from damp to dry, but leaves your hair smooth, shiny, and without any heat damage at all. Seriously.

Just ahead of its launch, I got the test the tool quite a few times. And spoiler alert: I’ve thrown out a few of my other tools since.

Fast Facts

Price: $399

$399 Best For: Damage-free, ultra-smooth blowouts at home

Damage-free, ultra-smooth blowouts at home Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: Similar tools leave my hair looking frizzy and damaged — but this one feels sensitive on my thinner strands and gives me a shiny blowout in no time (without having to followup with a flat iron)

The ghd Duet Blowdry

Launching on July 10, the ghd Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush is the answer to your best at home blowouts. Designed for fragile wet hair, this brush effortlessly glides through even the most delicate strands, drying, smoothing, and adding shine without any heat damage.

ghd

Available in both black and white color ways, this tool has created countless innovations for the brush blowdryer category, reshaping the standards because of it.

The Low-Down On The Technology

First things first, the Duet comes with a slim traveling case that doubles as a heat-resistant mat, as well as a tiny brush for cleaning out the bristles when needed.

Unlike traditional brush dryers, instead of using nylon or boar bristles, the Duet Blowdry instead uses custom bristles that are akin to their flat iron material. In turn, it not only avoids tangling and tugging, but actually smooths your hair and tames any unwanted flyaways as you go.

Also unique to this tool is the low temperature that’s ideal for wet or damp hair, as well as the controlled airflow that gently dries tresses.

The result? Hair that has 50% more shine, three-times the amount of volume, no frizz, and doesn’t experience any heat damage — though of course, it’s always a good idea to apply a heat protectant before using any hot tool.

First Impressions

While the technology intrigued me, I definitely had my brush blow dryer doubts going into it (especially since tools that have gone viral in the past completely did not work for me). That being said, I noticed the ghd difference pretty quickly upon my first use...

Olivia Rose Rushing

My first thought? It may sound silly, but blow drying hair often means stopping conversations with my husband short or pausing my current podcast. Because of it’s controlled airflow, I found that the tool wasn’t loud at all and I didn’t have to go silent for 20 or so minutes. When it comes to my hair, it also meant that the softer airflow kept my strands tame while styling and *not* flying all over the place.

After about three or four slow brushes through each small section, I quickly revealed soft, smooth, and completely dry hair. And as someone who typically runs a straightening iron after my at home blowouts to calm down any frizz, I found this tool basically did the job for me which is a major win.

File Under: Need To Have RN

If you — like me — aren’t so savvy with styling your hair (and can’t seem to nail an at home blowout to save their life), this tool is most definitely fool-proof enough for you.

Even on my super thin hair, I found that the bristles never created any tangles or tugged individual strands for unwanted breakage. What’s more, it also has pretty much replaced the use of my flat iron on the regular, keeping my hair even healthier in the process.

While the price point may seem a bit high for the category at $399, the long-lasting, ultra-smooth, and damage-free results are entirely worth it in my opinion. So if you’re on the market for a bit of newness in your routine, file this tool under your “need to have RN” list.