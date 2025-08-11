Per e.l.f. Cosmetics, a beauty conglomerate that’s long championed democratic beauty, selling overpriced products isn’t just wrong — it’s practically criminal. So the brand is taking expensive makeup to court, via its newest legal-inspired parody commercial, The Law Offices of e.l.f.ino & Schmarnes, which launched on Monday, Aug. 11.

e.l.f.ino & Schmarnes

With the feel of ’90s legal commercials — complete with a custom jingle, phone number, and overly earnest close-ups — the parody video stars comedian Matt Rife and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Heidi N’ Closet as beauty injury attorneys. Their public service calling? Defending shoppers from overpriced cosmetics.

In the minute-long video, Rife boasts about how their law firm is helping clients get “access to beauty products they deserve at prices that won’t injure their livelihoods.” Cheekily adding that he knows “a thing or two about red flags,” the Netflix stand-up comic says people deserve better than pricey makeup. Amen, Your Honor.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

It’s not the first time the brand leaned into a law-adjacent ad (nor the first time Heidi N’ Closet starred in one). Last year, e.l.f. Cosmetics released the star-studded “Judge Beauty” campaign. In the video’s pretend trial, Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, helmed the court case where Suits actors Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman battled it out as the warring parties. The stacked cast also included Sarah Rafferty as the stenographer, e.l.f Cosmetics endorser Meghan Trainor as reporter, and the drag icon as juror. (She’s obviously since been promoted to an attorney in this fictional legal universe.)

The Hero Products

Naturally, the commercial also spotlighted some brand favorites, including the Incredi-Curl Mascara ($8), which features a curved wand that promises long-lasting volume sans smudging.

It also highlighted the Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14), the TikTok-approved essential for a luminous base. As for the lips, two key products were featured: the Glow Reviver Lip Oil ($8) for an extra-shimmery (and hydrated) pout, and the Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm ($9), a buttery, high-gloss, tinted product which launched just last April.

Waging a battle with beauty products that cost an arm and a leg? That’s a platform I can get behind. Case closed.