Meghan Trainor is taking her love for a flawless finish to new heights. The Grammy-winning singer has teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics (yet again) to launch a limited-edition Cloud Skin bundle featuring her holy grail products. The star of the show? The brand new Halo Glow Powder Filter.

In a new campaign video released on Jan. 28, Trainor channels flight captain energy as she prepares to take off to her destination: Cloud Skin. One of the biggest beauty trends over the last few years, “cloud skin” is all about a gorgeously radiant yet softly blurred makeup base. As it happens, Trainor’s e.l.f. collab includes everything you need to achieve the look.

e.l.f. Cosmetics x Cloud Skin

For the campaign video, Trainor transforms into the chicest flight captain you’ve ever seen. Rather than go over boring safety protocols, however, the singer — dressed in an all-pink pilot ensemble, naturally — welcomes viewers aboard as she hilariously takes them through all the pre-flight must-know beauty information. You know, like, how exactly did she achieve that level of glow?

“Cakey complexion?” Trainor quips. “There will be no mother elfing cakes on this mother elfing plane.”

e.l.f. Cosmetics

It’s basically a GRWM video that reveals how to travel with the most stunning complexion possible — a campaign that was conceptualized, cast, scripted, and produced by integrated communications agency SHADOW, e.l.f.'s long-term partner.

Meghan Trainor’s Cloud Skin Routine

The trip to cloud skin is a shockingly easy one. To start, the brand’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter (a TikTok-favorite glam essential) is recommended to prep your base and ensure an instantly luminous base. Up next is the new Halo Glow Powder Filter, available in 12 shades, which provides lightweight and buildable coverage that reduces shine. The pressed powder includes a velour puff and mirror for on-the-go touch-ups. Think of it as the cloud skin-giving sister to its viral liquid counterpart.

Finally, of course, no beauty routine is complete without a juicy lip moment. e.l.f.’s new Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer in Princess Cut —a shimmery and extra hydrating lip treatment — ties the subtle glam altogether. As an added bonus, when you buy the bundle, you’ll also receive a limited-edition fluffy pink eye mask for your next beauty sleep. It really is the ultimate bundle.