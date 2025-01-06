Emma Stone Just Debuted A Red Pixie Cut & My Jaw Is On The Floor

It’s the beginning of the year — and while Hollywood’s most-loved celebs are celebrating their on-screen achievements at the 2025 Golden Globes, Emma Stone has proven that they are *also* in the midst of refreshing their looks for the New Year.

Case in point? The Poor Things star stepped onto the red carpet debuting a copper-colored pixie cut that’s miles away from her more typical lengthy tresses. And while the actor has worn a similar look on the cover of Vogue back in November 2016, this marks the first time in a long time she’s sported a dramatically short cut.

Emma Stone’s Copper Pixie Cut

For the red carpet occasion, Stone arrived in a strapless and structural red gown that had her décolletage on display. She wore a classic makeup look, complete with a fresh, softly blushed complexion and a warm-toned neutral lipstick — though all eyes were surely on her major hair transformation.

The Kinds of Kindness actor completely lobbed off her lengths, showcasing a textured pixie moment that featured micro baby bangs that were a subtle nod to Audrey Hepburn’s elegant style. She also refreshed her signature dark copper color with the help of Tracey Cunningham, Schwarzkopf Professional’s U.S. creative director and a celebrity hairstylist who has also worked with Khloé Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cunningham used a custom blend of Schwarzkopf Professional Igora Vibrance dyes and toning glosses to create Stone’s deep copper shade. The ultimate goal? She wanted to create an iconic — yet natural and wearable — red color that would shine under the bright lights on the red carpet (and continue to be long-lasting thereafter).

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although 2025 has only begun, Stone’s bold pixie is a reminder that a new year of headline-making beauty transformations and daring haircuts are on the way. If you’ve been thinking of entering a new era yourself, consider this your sign to just go for it.