Although she’s a natural brunette, Khloé Kardashian has rocked just about every shade of blonde throughout her years in the spotlight — so much so that it has become her signature look.

These days, however, the Good American founder has gone back to her roots. And just ahead of winter 2025, she’s gone darker than she’s been in a while with the prettiest “espresso martini” switch-up.

Khloé’s “Espresso Martini” Hair Color

On Nov. 21, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal her refreshed ’do, which was colored by Tracey Cunningham, the creative director of Schwarzkopf Professional. Her tresses are now a deep, coffee-colored brown with subtle neutral highlights (and are miles away from her typical blonde).

“Khloé was looking for a deeper brown color with no hints of red,” Cunningham exclusively tells Bustle of the newness. “I used an ‘espresso’ colored base and ‘latte’ light brown highlights to achieve this sultry, yet dimensional look. I then used the Schwarzkopf Professional Igora Vibrance demi-permanent formula to give it that glossy sheen and texture.”

The result is what the pair calls an “espresso martini” brunette, which is warm, cozy, and healthy-looking — and her fans are completely obsessed.

One user was quick to comment “brunette koko is back,” while another said “this hair color will always win babe.”

Rich brunette hair colors are on-trend for winter in both warm and cool undertones, depending on your preference. “The overall winter ’24 vibe will be warmth and richness,” Patricia Nikole, a California-based hair pro, previously told Bustle.

Kardashian — and other celebs like Ashley Tisdale, who have undergone similar hair transformations — has only furthered the buzz.

How To Copy Her Exact Brunette Hue

If you’re in love with Khloé’s exact shade of brunette, Cunningham has shared what to ask for at your salon appointment.

“Ask for a dark espresso base and lighter brown highlights,” she says. “You can ask your colorist for a specific Schwarzkopf Professional formula, or ask to have it cooled down or warmed up depending on your skin tone.”

To keep unwanted red tones at bay between salon visits, both the Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss in Blue ($36) and the Eva Nyc Brass to Sass Brunette Shampoo ($14) will do the trick.