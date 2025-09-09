"Sepia Nails," Metallic Studs, & More Of Fall's Biggest Mani Trends

‘Tis the season of stunning foliage, cozy sweaters, and all things pumpkin spice — and thanks to this year’s buzziest nail trends, all of your favorite fall things are making their way to your manicures.

While many of the most popular nail polish colors for 2025 are decidedly edgy (hello, midnight purple and chocolate mauve), the designs experts expect to be seen everywhere are very in line with autumnal energy.

“Think cozy yet glamorous textures,” says nail expert Tanaya “Nay” Middleton. Hint: sweater-inspired nails are having a moment.

It’s also time to lean into bold maximalism. “The shift toward playful textures and sculptural details is gaining momentum,” says nail expert Erica De Los Santos. Between velvet tips, matte finishes, and sculptural, blinged-out 3D accents, this season calls for power clashing and statement-making designs.

Then there’s the celebrity-beloved polka dot nail trend — worn by Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber — that’s here to stay. Come fall, however, it’s evolving into more experimental territory.

With 11 weeks left until Thanksgiving, you’ve got just enough time to try all of fall 2025’s biggest nail art trends. Keep scrolling for a peek at all the head-turning looks that are soon to flood your FYP.

1. Sepia Nails

For a moodier take on Skittles nails, make way for “sepia” manicures. “These are essentially the same tone repeated across the nails, but adjusted lighter or darker,” says celebrity nail artist Elle. “That might mean making it jelly or less opaque on some nails, and deeper and more saturated on others.”

2. Autumnal Animal Prints

Animal prints are always in style, but this season, expect to see them with an autumnal refresh. “Subtle leopard spots or chic zebra stripes are making a comeback in earthy, fall tones,” says De Los Santos.

3. Sweater Textures

Nothing says “fall” quite like a cozy knit — and bringing the texture to your fingertips is a surefire way to guarantee your mani matches your outfit.

4. Bring On The Bling

OPI

Take one look at the coolest manicures from the VMAs red carpet (like this one on Katseye’s Laura), and it’s clear that this trend is already out in full force. “We’ll see raised pearls, gemstone accents, metallic studs, or even sculpted designs that bring a fun, almost jewelry-like dimension to the nails,” says De Los Santos. “These statement-making looks go beyond polish alone, turning manicures into miniature works of art.”

5. Metallic Studs

If ornate bling isn’t your vibe, Elle recommends paring it back with metallic details that mimic studs or belt buckles for an edgier, more streamlined way to tap into the season’s trend.

6. Nature-Inspired prints

Foliage-inspired polish shades always dominate fall, but this year, De Los Santos says the nail look is branching out — literally. Instead of just mimicking autumnal colors, nail artists are taking cues from the leaves themselves. “These earthy designs are also trending, tying into the cozy, seasonal aesthetic,” she explains.

7. Polka Dots

“Polka dots are stealing the spotlight with fun, graphic appeal,” says Elle. Try them on top of a solid shade, or dab them on top of fall-hued French tips for a playful, pop art twist.

8. Mixed Textures

Fabric has become a major source of mani inspiration. This fall, expect to see mix-and-match moments that layer different textures together. “Very textured, 3D designs [that mix soft with hard] are going to stand out,” says De Los Santos. “Think of a satin or silk slip paired with a tweed top, or the combination of denim and chiffon or crochet and sequins, and then transition it to nails.”

9. Graphic Classics

Remix timeless autumnal shades into something trendy by pairing them with updated nail art. De Los Santos loves the look of burgundy and deep green tones with micro French tips and other negative space designs, which “keep them feeling current while still honoring their classic fall appeal.”