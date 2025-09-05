The first few weeks of September still feel a little early to make the official swap from sun dresses to sweaters (after all, summer doesn’t officially end until the 21st). But if you’re ready to jump full force into cozy season, the best way to do it — without sweating your face off on your morning commute — is to try one of the top fall nail color trends for 2025.

Per usual, the bold and bright shades of summer are stepping aside to make way for a moodier, more sophisticated palette, according to nail expert Erica De Los Santos.

In addition to the usual fall classics — like burgundy, brown, and burnt orange — expect to see some unexpected polish shades gaining popularity this season. Think: moody blues, muted and metallic greens, and new versions of some of your favorite neutrals.

If you aren’t quite ready to call it quits on your hot-weather go-tos just yet, celebrity nail artist Elle recommends simply mixing and matching them with richer, autumnal hues. “[Summer shades] can be fun to pair with winter colors as a way to transition them into fall and make your autumnal nail wardrobe more versatile,” she says.

Keep scrolling for the shades you’ll be seeing everywhere this season.

1. Midnight Plum

Lean into the season’s witchy vibe with a deep, glamorous purple on your fingertips. “Midnight plum is a blackened purple, but it doesn’t read black,” says Elle. “It’s still light enough that you’re seeing the purple creating a very cozy vibe.” Try Londontown’s Elderberry ($16) to rock the trend.

2. Metallic Green

To make green manis feel more modern, Elle recommends opting for a polish with a metallic finish. Try a gold-flecked variation, like Sally Hansen’s Limelight ($8), or make any emerald shade shine by layering it beneath a chrome topper.

3. Burnt Orange

As the signature shade of pumpkin spice and fall foliage, it’s no wonder burnt orange remains a seasonal staple year after year. And the best part? It plays beautifully with every other autumnal hue in your wardrobe — from golden yellows to deep cranberries — making it one of the most versatile polish picks of the season. Dior’s Vernis nail polish in Rouge Cinéma ($34) fits the bill.

4. Milky White

Milky white is the ultimate minimalist nail shade, and it’s both trendy and timeless at the same time. To master the #vanillagirlaesthetic, you can go the DIY route by mixing any white nail polish with a thick, clear top coat (which will allow you to customize the level of creaminess), or opt for a sheer white shade like Jin Soon’s Dew Nail Lacquer ($18).

5. Chocolate Mauve

Chocolate mauve straddles the line between brown and berry, giving nails that “your lips but better” effect you’d get from a neutral lipstick. It’s moody, cozy, and perfect for sweater season. Hot tip: These Glamnetic press-ons ($16) allow you to try it without having to wait for your polish to dry.

6. Transformative Teal

Amazon

Elle names Mineral Fusion’s Perfect Storm ($10) as the unexpected standout color trend this season. “What I like about this teal is that it’s heavy,” she says. “It’s a good fall signature [you can wear] instead of navy or black.”

7. Burgundy (With A Twist)

Deep red nails will always be in style during the colder months of the year, but this season, De los Santos recommends remixing them a bit to make them feel unique and modern. She suggests using glossy jelly formulas, metallic sheens, and even velvet-textured polishes to give the shade more depth and dimension. Try Ella + Mila’s Suga Suga ($11), which has a cool, jelly-like finish.

8. Khaki

Khaki polish — like Orly’s Country Club Khaki ($11) — is the perfect pick for when you want a mani shade that reads like a neutral, but feels far more fun than your standard pinks and beiges. It goes well with everything, and a mattified finish makes the shade look especially chic.

9. Sapphire

Cooler temps don’t necessarily mean retiring all of your bold shades. According to De los Santos, shimmery sapphire polish will be everywhere this fall, so add something like OPI’s Scorpio Seduction ($12) to your collection ASAP.

10. New-Age Nudes

“Soft, sheer pinks and universal neutrals have taken a turn,” says Elle. “The neutral isn’t about being so flesh colored, but having a hint of color.” Think of these more pigmented hues as intentional nudes: Polishes that are meant to be noticed rather than disappear completely. Go with something like Revlon’s Gray Suede ($6) for this punchier take on a minimalist mani.

11. Warm Metallics

“Warm metallics, such as copper and bronze, are also trending and add a modern twist to classic fall nails,” says De los Santos. “Together, these shades bring depth, warmth, and richness that stand in contrast to summer’s lighter, more vibrant hues.” Can’t choose between bronze, gold, and copper? Try a Skittle-inspired gradient set that lets you wear them all.

12. “Cherry Cola”

A deep cherry red laced with brown undertones — otherwise known as “cherry cola”— fuses two of fall’s most iconic nail shades into one sultry, moody mani (Think Olive & June’s Plaza polish, $9). Depending on how the light hits it, you’ll get a burst of either red or brown — basically giving you the best of both worlds.

13. Waxy Neutrals

“Porcelain and parchment are the new nude,” says Elle. “They have waxier finishes that you can make sheer or solid.” This new take on pastels is soft and chalky, and Elle’s favorite polishes to nail the look — which can range from pink to beige and pearl — are Essie’s Charm To Stable ($13), Pleasing’s Silver Swans ($18), and Mineral Fusion’s Naked Truth ($10).

14. Navy

For a dark and sultry mani that feels slightly more elevated, swap classic black for navy — aka the universal shade of “quiet luxury chic.” The ultimate classic? Chanel’s Le Vernis nail polish in Fugueuse ($33).

15. Muted Moss

Save the deeper greens, like forest or emerald, for the holiday season, and instead lean into a softer, blue-tinted pastel take. Muted moss — like Zoya’s Cooper hue ($12) — delivers an earthy feel with a fresher, lighter twist that still feels perfectly fall.