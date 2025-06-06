Memorial Day is basically the start of summer. Now that the holiday has come and gone, it’s officially the season of white pants, flip flops, and manicures that show off your warm weather style. As the temperatures steadily rise, the number of things you wear declines, as your ‘fits focus more on practicality. That’s when your look becomes about the little things: chunky jewelry, vintage bags, and statement manicures.

Minimalist nails have dominated the beauty world for some time now, with “soap manis” and classic pale shades adorning countless fingertips. In the spring, pastel hues like butter yellow, sheer rose, and “soap girl” pink were among the top nail color trends.

Now, pro manicurists are seeing a rise in shades that are equal parts chic and eye-catching. A cherry red, recently spotted on both Kylie and Kendall Jenner, is a bold choice that still fits into the classic, clean aesthetic. It’s also prime time to embrace refreshingly vibrant manicures with bright, fruit-inspired hues — think watermelon red, key lime pie, and other vacay-inspired tones.

Read on for summer 2025’s biggest nail polish color trends, each of which will complement your travel plans perfectly.

1 Cerulean Splash Instagram/@polishedreadsandsips As Addison Rae summer commences, 2010s-coded aquamarine blue is taking over. “A deep, ocean blue for a fresh, aquatic vibe is a beautiful color for this season,” says Julie Kandalec, a New York City-based celebrity manicurist. She recommends Lights Lacquer’s Sunday in Santorini for “the perfect cerulean” that has a fun jelly finish.

2 Bright Blue Instagram/@matejanova Celebrity nail artist Juan Alvear says bright blue will also be big this summer. A little more bold than cerulean, he recommends super-saturated shades to rock the trend, like Apres Nails Billy Blue or Fanta-Sea.

3 Key Lime Pie Instagram/@thepolishedstitcher For a delectably gourmand-inspired nail polish shade, turn to “key lime pie” green. “It’s a pastel green that's soft, refreshing, and slightly muted,” says Kandalec.

4 Watermelon Red Instagram/@jananovotnails Fruit-inspired nails are always a good choice this time of year. For a juicy take on a classic shade, Kandalec says to go with a “bright, juicy red with a hint of pink,” — aka the color of a perfectly ripe watermelon. She prefers OPI’s Strawberry Margarita for the look, which she says will “always pack a punch.”

5 Orange Red Instagram/@thenailrooom._ You can’t go wrong with a red nail. But like watermelon has a pinky undertone, orange-red incorporates tinges of tangerine to give your fingertips a little something extra. “This shade is bold, fiery, and the perfect power statement for summer,” says Erica De Los Santos, nail artist and founder of Nail'd It Beauty Lounge. “It’s the kind of shade that turns heads whether on short square tips or long almond nails.”

6 Tropical Neons Instagram/@witchhandnails De Los Santos also says that neons will be everywhere. Her take? Expect “tropical-inspired” hues, like coral pink, neon palm tree green, and Mai Tai orange.

7 Pastel Blue Instagram/@matejanova Blues don’t have to be bright to make a statement. “Soft, sea-glass tones are making waves,” says De Los Santos. It’s proof that a pastel blue for summer can be your perfect beach accessory.

8 Sheer Pink Instagram/@ma.ni.art Minimalist mani aficionados will appreciate that sheer pinks are also having a moment right now, according to Alvear. “You’ll see a lot of sheer tones in a variety of shades, like Après’ Burnt Blush, Pink Clouds, and Love Island.”