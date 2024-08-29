As the first whispers of autumn drift in, nothing beats the comfort of cradling a hot apple cider by a crackling fire to get you in that cozy mood.

While the sight of changing leaves and the sound of crunching footsteps signal the season’s arrival, it’s those unmistakable scents — like memory-inducing pumpkin, spiced cinnamon, and warmly delicious gourmands — that truly swathe you in fall’s embrace, making you want to slip into your toastiest sweater.

This time of year, the right candle can do more than just light up a room — it can conjure the very essence of the season, setting the stage for all the cuddle-worthy moments to come.

For many, strolling the aisles of Bath & Body Works and picking up each fall-inspired scent is a sign of summer’s end, but countless other candle brands offer home aromas that are just as decadent.

Maison Margiela’s REPLICA collection is like luxury in a jar, with their By The Fireplace Candle an embodiment of those comforting evenings spent nestled underneath a blanket. Nomad Noé, too, creates impossibly lush scents, with Dreamer in London a reminder of that crisp autumn air.

Shop those candles — and others — that are perfect for the upcoming season below.

1 The Cozy Must-Have Half Baked Pumpkin Smash Candle Snif $34 See on Snif Pumpkin Smash is the warm, inviting candle you’ll want to burn all season long with its hints of pumpkin spice, cinnamon stick, brûléed orange, salted maple, roasted chocolate, and a dash of whisky. The fragrance evokes the warmth and nostalgia of autumn baking, making it an ideal choice for crisp days ahead.

2 The Fireside Comfort Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' By the Fireplace Scented Candle Sephora $70 See on Sephora By The Fireplace is a luxury candle that envelops you in the warmth of a crackling fire on a crisp autumn evening. Its rich, woody, and subtly sweet notes conjure the cozy scent of roasted chestnuts dancing with the cool fall air, transporting you to a rustic retreat nestled among golden leaves.

3 A Candle That’s Autumn In A Jar Leaves Candle Bath & Body Works $26.95 $16.95 See on Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works has a knack for nailing seasonal scents, and Leaves is the epitome of autumn in a jar. With the crisp aroma of red apples and the sweetness of golden nectar, this candle will have you dreaming of apple orchards and homey fall days.

4 The Sweet Fall Treat Pumpkin Snickerdoodle 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.95 See on Bath & Body Works There’s something magical about the scent of sweet treats on a rainy fall morning — and Pumpkin Snickerdoodle captures that indulgence with notes of sugar cookies, cinnamon, and nutmeg. (Yes, it smells just as irresistible as it sounds).

5 The Grandmaster’s Pick Nette Sunday Chess Candle Sephora $82 See on Sephora Housed in a reusable glass vessel, the Sunday Chess Candle brings those laid-back Sunday moods straight to your space. With notes of tobacco, leather, and amber, it perfectly captures the aura of a classic chess match in a cozy library, complete with rich wood tones and the aroma of old books.

6 The Scent Of Rustic Charm Harvest Smoke Candle Le Prunier $62 See on Le Prunier If autumn days on a peaceful farm sound like your ideal environment, Harvest Smoke embodies just that with its calming notes of cacao, cedarwood, and orris root that swirl around your senses.

7 The Love-Struck Home Scent Vanilla Romance Candle Bath & Body Works $26.95 See on Bath & Body Works Vanilla Romance leans into classic vanilla notes but takes it up a notch with a twist of fresh cardamom and rich wood. It’s the candle to light when you’re snuggled up and rewatching Halloweentown.

8 The Parisian Fall Escape Maison Francis Kurkdjian Au 17 Scented Candle Bergdorf Goodman $95 See on Bergdorf Goodman Ever dreamed of visiting Paris in autumn? Au 17 Scented Candle conjures that, as it blends relaxing notes of cedarwood and amber with the sweetness of vanilla, reminiscent of beautiful fall days abroad.

9 The Victorian Reverie Dreamer in London Candle Nomad Noé $75 See on Nomad Noé For a dose of nostalgia, Dreamer in London takes you straight to a Victorian harvest fair, where the air is rich with the scent of firewood, tobacco, and just a touch of vanilla.

10 For The Pumpkin Chai Latte Lovers NEST Pumpkin Chai Candle Sephora $50 See on Sephora If you’re all about those pumpkin-spiced drinks, the Pumpkin Chai Candle is for you with its lush notes of wild pumpkin, spiced chai, heated ginger, and warm cinnamon. It’s like wrapping yourself in a comfy blanket of fall scents.

11 Autumn’s Nutty & Nice Noisetier (Hazel Tree) Classic Candle Diptyque Paris $74 See on Diptyque Paris The Noisetier (Hazel Tree) Classic Candle smells like a brisk walk through an autumn-hued forest. It blends the scent of cozy leaves with the rich notes of hazelnuts just on the verge of ripening.

12 The Warm Pumpkin Spice APOTHEKE Pumpkin Ginger Classic Scented Candle Nordstrom $46 See on Nordstrom Pumpkin Ginger is sophistication in a jar with its deeply indulgent notes of roasted pumpkin, ginger, clove, and the creaminess of vanilla-scented coconut milk.

13 The Hauntingly Good Candle Macabre Candle Wolf & Badger $36 See on Wolf & Badger If spooky season is your favorite time of year, the Macabre Candle is sure to be your most-loved candle. Though a bit eerie with its name, the aroma has all of the classic fall vibes with bright citruses, juicy berries, crisp apples, and a signature that blends warm amber and yummy pecans.

14 The Perfect Candle For Crisp Fall Days Crush Harvest Candle Rewined $26 See on Rewind Crush celebrates the fall season with comforting notes of vibrant burnt orange, woody cinnamon, and spiced clove. It’s coziness embodied.