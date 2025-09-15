Of all the most out-there nail trends that exist, a fish lure design probably wasn’t on your bingo card — and yet, here we are. On social media, countless people are showing off shiny, bait-inspired artwork that looks a lot like something you’d see in your grandpa’s tackle box... and it’s oddly fabulous.

Fish lure nails fit right in with similar maritime fashion trends. After last season’s “Italian summer” mani trend, which often featured mini sardines, fall fashion is steering towards a cozy, fisherman-core look. If you’re going to wear a fuzzy wool sweater, beanie hat, and rubber boots, a set of fish-adorned nails is the natural next step.

This manicure trend is making waves on BeautyTok, and it’s also been spotted in the wild. If you’ve never dipped a line in a lake, lures happen to be sparkly, colorful plastic fish with painted-on eyes and gills. When dangling off the end of a pole, the bright colors glint and glitter in the water to catch the eye of a passing trout — and they have the same effect when painted on your fingertips.

Here are nine of the cutest, most colorful fish lure nail art ideas for fall.

1 Très Tackle Box Instagram/@smoooooothbrain If you were to crack open a tackle box, this is what you’d see: an assortment of lures in a variety of colors. Have fun with different design details by adding gills and fins — and make sure at least one nail is holographic to mimic a fish’s scales.

2 Reel Me In Instagram/polished.by.jaymi This understated set is perfect if you love the idea of lure nail art but don’t want to look like a walking outdoors store. Go for pale pinks, blues, and greens, and then add an accent tip in copper for a subtle pop.

3 Catch Of The Day Instagram/@manikuredby_lane A lure would also make for an eye-catching accent nail, and one that’s right on trend for fall. While only catching one fish would be a bummer IRL, a solo sea bass looks cute on a ring finger.

4 Rainbow Trout Instagram/@thefawnspot Fishing fans know that the best lures have bright colors and cartoony features designed to pop in murky waters. Since exaggerated hues are key, grab as many vibrant polishes as possible — from electric greens to hot pinks and neon shades.

5 Here, Fishy Fishy Instagram/@_studiosaku_ Go for an ombré effect by painting fish in light to dark polishes, or choose a few hues and paint one on each finger. This set feels especially autumnal with muted tones like burnt orange, olive green, and navy blue.

6 Gone Fishing Instagram/@cured.byky Whether you love fishing or just the idea of sporting a bright and flashy manicure, this rainbow-colored mani is a showstopper — and guaranteed to be a conversation starter, both at the bar or down by the docks.

7 Catch & Release Instagram/@madirose.nails Fish lure details look just as striking on short nails as they do on long, and they’re wonderfully low-maintenance. The natural shape of your nails is perfect for scales, gills, and one big eyeball — a set you can paint and practically forget about.

8 I’m Hooked Instagram/strutnailstudioyyc To make your lures even more realistic, pop a tiny ring or “hook” on the end of an acrylic for a dangly flash of gold. This set also has realistic scales, a red and white “bobber” detail, and sparkly golden jewels for even more of a statement.