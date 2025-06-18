Picture yourself lounging on the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast, your skin rocking a sun-kissed glow, as a cute server brings you a perfectly bitter Aperol spritz with a smile and a wink. This is the Italian summer fantasy, and even if you’re not headed there anytime soon, you can embody that vibe with your manicure.

Whether you’re actually going to Europe or simply daydreaming about Vespas and sea views, “Italian summer” nails are currently going viral on TikTok, proving that everyone has the Mediterranean on their mind. These enchanting manis feature everything you’d associate with a breezy Italian getaway, from stunning Positano to luxe Lake Como and the cobblestone streets of Florence.

The designs are colorful, cute, and impossibly chic. Some feature the country’s famous fare, like lemons, oranges, and olives. Others are coastal with shells and stripes reminiscent of beach umbrellas. Oftentimes, one nail will have an ornate tile detail, just like that kind you’d see in the cities.

To rock the Italian summer nail trend, you can pick a theme or mix and match to create a set that represents everything you love about Milano, Sicily, or Sardinia. Scroll on for inspo.

1 So Zesty Instagram/@gels.by.maria With its bright oranges, dainty green leaves, and contrasting blue border, this set practically begs to be paired with an al fresco cappuccino.

2 Ombrelloni Instagram/@madsnail.ut The ideal afternoon takes place seaside and beneath a striped umbrella that wafts in the breeze. This mani channels that vibe with its red lines, seashells, spritzes, and sardine designs.

3 Tile-Tastic Instagram/@nailnakhra Italy is known for its colorful, patterned tiles, which can be seen as you walk around historic towns. On your nails, the intricate designs and vibrant blues look so pretty next to pops of yellow lemons.

4 Little Lemons Instagram/@lynlynnailspa Give your French mani an Italian summer makeover by adding blue butterflies on your white tips and bright lemons on your nail beds.

5 On The Half Shell Instagram/@craftedbyaprince This mani channels the coastal magic of Sicily, blending fresh seafood inspo with those iconic tiled patterns. Add 3D textures and glints of gold for full-on mermaid energy.

6 Seafood By The Sea Instagram/@nailsthankyou “Seafood-inspired” nails might sound strange, but one glimpse at this mani and you’ll understand the vision. There’s a shell, a shrimp, a couple of fish, a cute can of sardines, and a bowl of olives — aka the perfect appetizer board on your fingertips.

7 Main Squeeze Instagram/@polishedinportland This set stands out with its 3D lemon wedge details, which look juicy enough to eat. Imagine this set wrapped around a wine glass? Perfection.

8 Simple Shells Instagram/@staceymachin Add a coquette spin to your Euromani with blue bow and seashell details. They contrast with the lemon design in the chicest way.

9 Pack A Picnic Instagram/@tallulahjetnails Beauty trends tend to be food-related for a reason. Think about your ideal (Mediterranean) beach picnic menu, and bring the snacks to your fingertips via cute nail art.

10 Amore Instagram/@clawsxcatt The perfect accessory for your bright bikini, straw hat, and bottle of SPF? A manicure that features Italian-inspired details, soothing blue hues, and that all-important lemon.

11 Souvenir Chic Instagram/@coconailstj If you’re always on the lookout for souvenirs when you travel, then you’ll love the eclectic mix on this mani. It features the evil eye, a little fish, olives, oranges — all in an array of subdued hues.

12 Teeny Bikini Instagram/@nailswithhaylee Pink mani stans can sport a set like this one, which features starfish, citrus slices, and bikini nail art. Here’s hoping you put your bathing suit collection to good use this summer.

13 Ciao Bella Instagram/@palm.nailsbyemma Make your mani Milan-coded. This set is inspired by everything Italy has to offer, from fresh seafood to zesty fruit.