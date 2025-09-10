There’s a chill in the air, the leaves are shifting colors, and fall is blissfully, finally, (just about) here — which means football is, too. Whether your ideal viewing scenario is from the stands, at a potluck party, or cozying up on your couch, there’s no activity more quintessentially autumnal than tuning into the big game.

As any fan knows, repping your team is about as important to the football season experience as buffalo chicken dip. Foam fingers and face paint aren’t for everyone — but perhaps you’ll be more into sports-themed nail art.

Game-day manis have become more of a thing, after all. Athletes’ beaus (hello, Taylor Swift, Ciara, and Hailee Steinfeld) show up courtside and in stadiums rocking nail art that shows off their team spirit.

You can keep your football manicure subtle, with a reference to your favorite team’s colors, or you can go all out with sparkling designs that are sure to impress anyone, no matter who they’re rooting for. Keep scrolling for football-inspired nail art ideas that are sure to get you voted MVP of your next watch party.

1 Quarterback Chrome Instagram/@chloebeautyorlando This mani is reserved for star players. The almond shape and chocolate brown shade mimic a football, complete with a white stitched accent nail. The chrome finish, however, brings this simple nail look to a whole new level.

2 Logomania Instagram/@filednailsspabeauty Show off your die-hard fandom by integrating as many references to your team as possible into your next nail design. Logos, mascots, mottos, even your college crest — if it reps your squad, it deserves a spot on your mani.

3 No-Fumble French Mani Instagram/@arte_delle_mani If you’re looking for a more low-key way to showcase your fandom, try a French manicure with a sporty twist. Swap white tips for your team’s signature shade, add a preppy stripe detail — and you’re ready for that tailgate party.

4 In The End Zone TikTok/@katienails2 Feel like you’re part of the team with this helmet-inspired manicure. Add an athletic stripe, French tips, and your team’s logo over a chrome base for a look that should honestly be added to the official uniform.

5 Game-Day Glam Instagram/@desireemurphy_ Who says football can’t be glam? Take your team’s logo to the next level with a gemstone-encrusted accent nail. Here, a base of tiny clear gems is topped with larger jewels in Rams blue and gold for a sparkling game-day statement.

6 Kick-Off Cat Eye Instagram/@beauty_plus_anna For a fun, eclectic set, combine your favorite team’s logo with a football design and some sparkly accent nails. The highlight of this mani is a mesmerizing field-inspired green thumb, which features magnetic cat-eye polish.

7 Touchdown! TikTok/@kuypernailart Take your typical football nail art to the next level with an added touch of texture. To achieve this look, use a dotting tool on uncured polish to stipple the football, mimicking the effect of real-life pigskin. Pair that with French tips and gemtones for a total win.

8 The Game Plan Instagram/@polishedbymckenna If you’re more into minimalist designs, this nude set is your perfect match. Dainty, playbook-inspired details over a matte base make for a subtle manicure that still has football season spirit.

9 Lace Up Instagram/@nailpapi_bywill Inspired by classic football gear, this set features a painted lace-up detail for a look that’s sporty with a hint of edge.

10 Powder Puff Instagram/@kyleeaesthetician This mani proves you don’t have to sacrifice your love of pink and frills to support your team. With pink lettering, polka dot accents, and an embellished bow detail, this set is both sporty and coquettecore.

11 Superfan Set Instagram/@illuminatebeautybarllc The bigger the fan, the bigger the logo. When one fingertip isn’t enough for your team’s mascot, why not span it across two nails? Keep the rest of your mani classic with French tips to let the design take center stage.