Game-Day Nails Are The New MVPs In Sporty Style

When the New York Knicks faced off against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May, model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods took her usual courtside seat, with the cameras panning to her outfit: a custom corset printed with boyfriend Knicks center Karl‑Anthony Towns’ face and bedazzled pumps marked with his jersey number. But it was another aspect of her look that truly caught everyone’s eyes: a manicure sparkling with orange and blue crystals created by celebrity manicurist Naomi Yasuda.

It was the first of many viral playoff looks she wore, but her manicure was a harbinger of a larger movement. “Her nails were a fun, stylish way to show team spirit,” Yasuda tells Bustle. “I haven’t had many people ask for game-day manicures before, but the reactions [to Jordyn’s] were amazing. It showed how many people are paying attention — and how big a fan moment that can be.”

Athletes have always had massive followings, but lately, their partners — many of whom are already famous in their own right — are getting just as much attention for their leveled-up sideline style. They’re not throwing on an old jersey or worn-out baseball cap; rather, every outing is another opportunity to turn out a look, whether it’s a custom jersey designed by Kristin Juszczyk (who became a sensation after Taylor Swift wore a Kansas City Chiefs jacket to a game in January 2024) or vibrant team-colored eyeshadow. Manicures in particular have become personal statements and viral calling cards — splashed across social media, copied by fans, and tied directly to the pop-culture power of sports.

Woods’ Swarovski-studded set is just one example of the trend, while Swift has sported glittery red nails for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (according to beauty treatment booking platform Fresha, global searches for “red nails” spiked 160% shortly after). Simone Biles was spotted flaunting mismatched Green Bay Packers-green sets in honor of husband, Jonathan Owens, when he was on that team. Ciara regularly matches her nails to Russell Wilson’s team colors — orange for the Denver Broncos, black and yellow for the Pittsburgh Steelers — and Olivia Culpo and Hailee Steinfeld have also embraced team-toned manis.

For Yasuda, the shift has affirmed her long-held belief that style and sports are no longer separate worlds. “These notable women who attend games have a big influence on fans,” she says. “They inspire people to dress up and show everyone that enjoying a game can be stylish and fun in many different ways. And a manicure is a fun, stylish way to show team spirit.”

Getty Images/Rob Carr / Staff Instagram/@simonebiles 1 / 2

All one needs to do is scroll through TikTok, where the hashtag #gamedaynails has racked up thousands of views, to see just how many fans are using their nails as public displays of team spirit. Over on Etsy, meanwhile, businesses like Gloss Haus Nails began selling press-on sets inspired by popular teams and promoting them on the platform. Independent nail artists like Dian Amani, founder of AManicured Queen Nails, have done the same.

Amani, a lifelong sports fan who began creating custom press-ons during the pandemic, has made more than 100 sports-themed sets for clients, most of which represent NFL and college teams. “Some of [my clients] even say they bring good luck,” she tells Bustle. “I’ve had people frame the sets after wearing them because their team won.”

Influencers, too, are using nail art to build a following. In fall 2024, Kimber Wakley, who’s married to Crew Wakley, a safety on Purdue’s football team, started a social media series to show off the different mani sets she got for each of her husband’s games — posts that helped grow her following to 97,500.

“There were a couple times where I went on TikTok and [asked followers] to help me design my nails,” she says, noting that her weekly designs often incorporated seasonal themes or her husband’s jersey number. “My first set was probably $70 without tip. But it feels good when you go to a store and you hand them your card and they’re like, ‘I love your nails.’”

Every sideline appearance is an opportunity to turn out a look.

Jordan “Jojo” Johnson, a Swiftie and Chiefs content creator based in Kansas City, got a Chiefs-themed set ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl that featured Kelce’s jersey on one thumb, Patrick Mahomes’ on the other, plus arrowheads, numbers, and a red-and-white color scheme. She believes the trend speaks to a larger shift in female fandom — “I think especially when it comes to football, female NFL fans [are bigger] than ever” — and sees the surge in game-day nail art as an exciting ripple effect of that growth.

Women’s sports getting their long-overdue flowers is also driving the charge. According to a 2024 global survey conducted by Parity, 73% of people watch women’s sports — only 8% less than men’s. The proof of that is evident everywhere from the WNBA, which had a record-breaking season in 2024 in terms of both viewers and attendance, to female athletes like Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson becoming household names.

Getty Images/Patrick Smith / Staff

The trend has gotten so big that even the athletes are embracing nail art for their on-camera moments, from Sha’Carri Richardson’s signature claws to Kiki Iriafen’s red sparkle set at the WNBA Draft that honored her Nigerian roots. In a world of strict uniforms and team branding, manicures offer sports stars rare real estate for self-expression.

“Athletes and fans aren’t just showing up to play — they’re showing up styled,” says Bronx-based nail artist Jenny Bui, whose Swarovski-studded stilettos helped shape Cardi B’s signature look. With the singer now rumored to be dating NFL star Stefon Diggs, Bui’s work may be making its way to the sidelines next.

“Nails are like little billboards,” she says. “If you’re in the spotlight, [a manicure] is a way to show power, creativity, and confidence without saying a word. Beauty and sports are both about performance, after all.”