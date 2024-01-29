Taylor Swift Matched Her Nails To Her Eyeshadow At The Chiefs Playoff Game

And just like that, Traylor are headed to the Super Bowl.

On Jan. 28, the Kansas City Chiefs went head to head with the Baltimore Ravens, fighting for their repeat spot at Super Bowl LVIII. After the dust settled, and the San Francisco 49ers simultaneously beat out the Detroit Lions, the final teams were officially secured.

While Swift is currently romping around the world on her biggest tour yet, she has *also* been very present in the football stands in support of her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce. And upon their most recent win, the “Karma” singer raced to embrace him on the field (sharing the sweetest PDA moment, too), where fans could spot her color-coordinated manicure and eyeshadow.

Taylor’s Glittery Nails

Dressed in a Cherry red Guest In Residence Cozy Crew ($695) — which, ICYMI, is Gigi Hadid’s cashmere-centric fashion brand — Swift kept her game-day nails simple and sparkling to complement the understated look.

On her short, square-shaped tips, Swift painted her nails in a warm, mid-tone neutral nail polish shade that was darker than her skin tone. For more of a pop — er, to be more bejeweled, if you will — the singer added a bit of light-catching shimmer via some chunky glitter on top.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While Swift is the most recent to rock a shimmering “naked nail” look, she isn’t the only celeb who’s a fan of a more minimal manicure. Selena Gomez rocked a similar mani moment a few months back with a subtle pink polish, while Margot Robbie wore a similar tonal nude hue at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month.

Her Coordinated Makeup Look

Aside from her ever-evolving bangs, red lips are very much a signature look for the pop star — and that’s exactly what the star sported at the playoff game.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift has yet to reveal her go-to red lipstick, though it’s alleged that her perfect matte red lip for the Eras Tour is the Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 ($34), which she famously wore in the “Bejeweled” music video.

Getty Images/Rob Carr / Staff

Alongside her red pout, Swift matched her lids to her manicure with a faint but definitely shimmery neutral eyeshadow, which she dusted on top of her also signature cat eye.

Taylor & Travis’ Relationship Timeline

Whether or not you’re a football fan, Swift and Kelce’s very public relationship has been hard to miss in recent months — in part thanks to Kelce shooting his shot in front of the world back in July 2023.

Since that headline-making moment, the duo has been spotted on cozy date nights aplenty, with the pair very much smitten with one another. And while Swift happens to have a concert date in Tokyo set for the evening before the Super Bowl, fans are theorizing she will likely show her support for Kelce in Las Vegas the very next day.