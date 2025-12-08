Pantone just released their color of the year. Drumroll, please … It’s white. But the makeup color of the season is a bit more unpredictable: Frosty pink.

It’s a baby pink that leans milky, like a touch of white icing was added to the classic rose shade. It’s cool-toned, veering towards lavender without fully transitioning to purple. And it has this pearlescent quality that catches the light in a way that warmer pinks can’t — reflective enough to give that “pink sugar” sheen creators keep referencing on TikTok.

Plus, this frosty pink color taps into the Y2K nostalgia that’s been taking over winter makeup moodboards. If you’ve been on BeautyTok lately, you might have seen people searching for the perfect frosty pink “Turkish Delight-style” lip. “I dream about a lip combo like this,” says creator @adisonjustis. “But apparently it’s the most impossible lip combo to find.”

Beyond social media, beauty brands have taken notice. Shimmery baby-pink formulas have been flooding new launches: Dior’s Frosted Opal face palette, Huda Beauty’s “blushlighter” quad in the shade Baby Pink, and the icy pink shades popping up in Patrick Ta’s “Ice Me Down” glow and gloss holiday set. Even drugstore staples like Elf and Revlon have been dropping lip glosses that look straight out of the 2000s in the best way.

Below, a breakdown of the frosty pink craze and which products will actually do the trick.

Frosty Pink Is The Color Of The Season

“Pink sugar” glam is essentially the wintry cousin of summer’s strawberry makeup — pigmented, monochromatic, and wearable for the season — but with one major shift: It should be more shimmery than dewy. Instead of juicy reds and glossy berry tones, everything takes on a cool, opalescent finish. Eyes, cheeks, and lips all get a soft frost but never feel sparkly enough to veer into rave makeup territory.

A frosty pink lip is the easiest entry point, but prep matters here. Shimmer clings to dry patches, so an exfoliated, smooth base is needed. For maximum color payoff — and to lean into the Y2K baddie look — some creators are even applying a layer of concealer before their lip combo to mute their natural tones and make the frost pop.

Cheeks should stay in the same cool-toned family. A baby pink blush placed under the eyes and blended upward toward the temples keeps the look cohesive, like the babydoll glam that Kylie Jenner has recently made trendy again. On the eyes, a dusting of metallic cool pink is enough, and you can diffuse the crease with a soft taupe for a little more dimension.

But the skin finish is what makes this look feel more current than a total early aughts throwback. You want a velvety, soft-glow base — not fully matte, not overly dewy. Think satin skin that allows the frosted elements to shine without competing with an all-over sheen. A silvery-white highlight dusted along the nose bridge and upper cheeks ties everything together.